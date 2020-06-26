What did Oasis play at their first Glastonbury appearance?

Liam Gallagher onstage with Oasis at Glastonbury in 1994. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Liam and Noel Gallagher made their debut at Worthy Farm in 1994 - but what was the setlist?

The first time Oasis ever played Glastonbury was on Sunday 26 June 1994. The second Oasis single, Shakermaker, was released on 13 June 1994 - the same day that the Pyramid Stage burnt down, causing a last minute panic for Michael Eavis, who had to get a replacement structure built in the space of a week.

The band had yet to released their era-definining album Definitely Maybe - and the world at large still wasn't familiar with their show-stopping tune Live Forever. A few days before, Oasis had stopped off at the Brighton Centre for a show and following Glastonbury, they headed to the US for their first show in the States.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage at Glastonbury, 26 June 1994. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Oasis' debut at Glastonbury was short and sweet. Here's what they played:

Oasis Glastonbury 26 June 1994 setlist

Shakermaker

Fade Away

Digsy's Dinner

Live Forever

Bring it on Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

I Am The Walrus

The BBC have dusted down the footage of Oasis playing Glastonbury in lieu of the festival taking place in 2020 - but Liam Gallagher had said he's not keen on revisiting this landmark event. In a tweet to a fan, he said "I don't really do that kind of thing."

Nah I don’t really do that kind of thing — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 23, 2020

It was something of an inauspicious debut for the band, performing on the Sunday afternoon on the NME Stage - the area that would later become the John Peel Tent. Liam ater admitted he was wearing a simple Marks & Spencer jumper onstage as there wasn't much money around for the band to buy clothes at that point.

Oasis appeared after Britpop outfit Echobelly and UK hip hop act Credit To The Nation. Later that day, Radiohead would perform their Glastonbury debut on the same stage and Blur would showcase their latest album Parklife.

The Glastonbury headliners in 1994 included Elvis Costello & The Attractions and Peter Gabriel. It says something of the impact that Definitely Maybe had on the nation that Oasis returned to Glastonbury the following year... headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Friday, on a bill that was to have also featured The Stone Roses (they cancelled because guitarist John Squire was injured).

The Gallaghers went on to headline Glastonbury one more time, in 2004.

Liam and Noel Gallagher as Oasis headline Glastonbury in 2004. Picture: Jon Super/Redferns/Getty Images

Noel told the writers of the official Glastonbury 50th anniversary book: "There are literally hundreds of festivals in the world and I should know because I've played most if not all of them. The funny thing is though, there's really only ONE festival in the world - in the truest sense of the word anyway.

"Glastonbury is more important than Christmas. Glastonbury is more fun than New Year. Glastonbury can be brutal. Glastonbury can be magical.

"Glastonbury is whatever you want it to be. Glastonbury will change your life... and if it doesn't then I suggest you get a f**king life!"