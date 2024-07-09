Noel Gallagher frustrated over "bad knees" as he reveals he'll need operation

Noel Gallagher admitted the ailment recently. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis rocker recently revealed he will have to undergo surgery.

Noel Gallagher is frustrated over his bad knees, which he's revealed will need operating on.

The former Oasis rocker revealed the news on Matt Morgan's podcast last week, saying: "I’ve got bad knees actually. I’ve got to have an operation on my f***ing knee".

It's not clear what's caused the 57-year-old rocker's ailment, but his younger brother and former bandmate Liam suffered from arthritis in his hips and was forced to have an operation back in 2023.

Though at first he was reluctant to go ahead with the procedure, joking he'd rather be pushed around in a wheelchair by his partner Debbie, Liam did eventually have the surgery and in February he took to X to thank the staff who looked after him.

He wrote: "Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x".

Bad knees aren't the only thing to have got Noel's goat of late, after he revealed he thinks that Glastonbury is getting "a bit woke".

Noel, who first played the event with Oasis back in 1994, attended this year's instalment and has called it more "preachy" than it used to be.

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told The Sun. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

However, the Council Skies singer went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F***k the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”