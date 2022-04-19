Liam Gallagher reveals he may need a hip replacement due to arthritis

Liam Gallagher has revealed his arthritis condition could lead to a gip replacement. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he may need hip replacement surgery but would rather be pushed around in a wheelchair by his fiancée Debbie Gwyther.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has opened up about the possibility of needing a hip replacement.

The former Oasis frontman has spoken about his painful arthritis which forced him to stop running and may leave him in need of surgery.

“My hips are f***ed," he told The Sun. "I’ve got arthritis, bad.

“I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.’

"I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?"

Despite the fact he may need the procedure sooner rather than later, the 49-year-old rocker was scared by the possibility of dying on the operating table and said he'd rather have his fiancée Debbie Gwyther be his carer instead.

"F*** off," added the Everything's Electric singer. "I’m not going to crisp it having my hip cracked, thank you.

“I’d rather be in a wheelchair, with Debbie pushing me around, like Little Britain.”

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher opens up about painful arthritis

It's not the first time Liam has opened up about his arthritis, previously revealing he was being treated for it with acupuncture.

Speaking to Q Magazine in 2019, the Wall of Glass singer revealed that doctors have told him to cut down on his runs, but he's opted to see an acupuncturist to relieve his aches and pains instead.

"This geezer is proper," he said, "Gets the needles and whacks them in. He sorts it out, but obviously it keeps coming back."

Asked if he'd ever considered complimentary therapies like yoga or pilates, Gallagher said: "No. What's next?

Veganism? It's all downhill from yoga. It goes yoga, then veganism, then you're suddenly making crap disco records that sound like Leo Sayer.

"Acupuncture is alright because at least it’s needles. I can convince myself it's still a bit rock 'n' roll."

Meanwhile, the C'Mon You Know rocker has announced a new collaboration with Adidas Spezial and an intimate Blackburn gig to celebrate it.

The Manchester legend will play a one-off show at The King George’s Hall on April 27th in Blackburn in celebration of his new trainer, with a ticket raffle opening on Wednesday 20th April from 3pm BST.

READ MORE: This footage from Liam Gallagher's first ever award show proves he hasn't changed one bit

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins on being "Team Liam" and swearing in front of Dave Grohl's mum in our 2019 interview