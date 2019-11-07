Dave Grohl reveals difficulty dealing with Kurt Cobain questions after his death

The former Nirvana drummer has opened up about dealing publicly with Kurt Cobain's suicide in a new interview with Ringo Starr.

Dave Grohl has discussed how difficult it was to deal with Kurt Cobain's death while in the limelight.

The late Nirvana frontman tragically lost his life to suicide in 1994, aged just 27 years old, and Grohl has opened up about his grieving process.

In Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians interview with Grohl and The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, the pair talked about losing their bandmates suddenly and unexpectedly.

Speaking about Cobain, Grohl mused: "Well, I realized when Kurt died that there’s no right or wrong way to grieve. It takes funny turns. You’ll be numb. You’ll remember the good things, then you’ll turn and remember some dark times."

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer continued: "And it’s also difficult when one of your friends or someone that you’re very close to, in real life, has become something more than a human being to others. So you sit in an interview and someone asks you these questions that are really emotional, that you’d never ask another stranger."

He added: "'How’d you feel when your brother died?' 'How’d you feel when your family member died?' It’s just not something that you’d meet someone and say. So it was tough for a while, but I realized that it was important for me to continue with life, and the thing that saved my life was music. More than a few times before that, my life was saved by playing music."

Nirvana's Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/ Getty Images

Opening up about the day he found out John Lennon had died on 8 December 1980, Ringo revealed: "When John went, I was in the Bahamas. I was getting a phone call from my stepkids in L.A. saying, 'Something’s happened to John.' And then they called and said, 'John’s dead.' And I didn’t know what to do. And I still well up that some bastard shot him. But I just said, 'We’ve got to get a plane.' We got a plane to New York, and you don’t know what you can do.

"We went to the apartment. 'Anything we can do?' And Yoko just said, 'Well, you just play with Sean. Keep Sean busy.' And that’s what we did. That’s what you think: 'What do you do now?'"

Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean has previously talked about the impact of his suicide.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman attended the Museum of Style Icons' Growing Up Kurt Cobain exhibition in Ireland on Tuesday with her grandmother Wendy O'Connor and aunt Kim Cobain.

Opening up about her late father, she told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

The 27-year-old artist added: "My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing. All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life.

She continued: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'"It plays out on different days in different ways".

Watch Frances share her original music:

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk