Frances Bean Talks Impact Of Father Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Kurt Cobain, daughter Frances Bean and Courtney Love. Picture: ZUMA/REX/Shutterstock

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman has talked about the effects of him passing when she was less than two years old.

Frances Bean Cobain has revealed she is constantly reminded of her father "every day" of her life.

The daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman, who took his life aged 27 in 1994, lost her father when she was just 20 months old, and says her dynamic with him is more like a fan's.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the artist attended the Museum of Style Icons' Growing Up Kurt Cobain exhibition in Ireland on Tuesday with her grandmother Wendy O'Connor and aunt Kim Cobain.

Opening up about her father, she told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

The 25-year-old added: "My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing. All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life."

She continued: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'

"It plays out on different days in different ways".

Watch France Bean share her solo music:

Frances Bean - who recently opened up about her struggle with addiction - also talked about the shame and stigma associated with it.

“There is an association that is shameful and it shouldn’t be,” she said.

“It’s taboo ... despite the fact that it is present in our society every single day. And I think that in Europe it is a little less taboo, I think in America it is very, very frowned upon".

Asked what she thinks her father would think about the current political situation, she said: “The violation of basic human rights that seems to be a prevalent them in our country right now ... I would like to believe that Kurt wouldn’t have stood for that or accepted that".

