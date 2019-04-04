This is what Kurt Cobain thought of Dave Grohl's singing...

Nirvana's Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Former Nirvana manager, Danny Goldberg, has released a book on the frontman and revealed what he thought of Grohl's vocals.

Kurt Cobain apparently thought Dave Grohl was a good singer back when he was the drummer of Nirvana.

The Smells Like Teen Spirit band's former manager Danny Goldberg has just released a book on the frontman, Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain, in which he discusses his memories of the late grunge icon.

As reported by NME, Goldberg - who managed the band between 1990 and 1994 - revealed his conversations with Cobain in which he praised Grohl and has reflected on the dynamic between them.

Speaking to The Washington Post, he said: "Kurt just said to me, ‘I don’t think you realise how good a singer Dave is, but I hear him singing harmonies every night.’

"It was like he was really doing it so I would know this because there was this very fraternal side of him and a sweet side of him, but also it had a touch of envy in it. I mean he was competitive"

Watch the mini Nirvana reunion with Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic at Cal Jam 2018:

This Friday (5 April) marks 25 years since the Come As You Are singer lost his life to suicide on 5 April 1994.

Last year, Dave Grohl revealed how his bandmate's untimely death made him change his whole outlook on life.

“When Kurt died, I remember the next day and thinking, ‘I still get to live’”, Grohl told the interviewer on PBS News Hour.

“So I’m going to live everyday like it’s my last one. Even if it’s the worst day, I’m gonna try to appreciate it.”

Watch a clip of the interview below:

