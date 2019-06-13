Courtney Love reveals she was visited by Kurt Cobain's ghost

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992. Picture: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

The wife of the late Nirvana rocker says she once met Kurt Cobain's ghost, and his spirit spoke to her briefly while sitting in a chair.

Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain's ghost once spoke to her while sitting in a chair.

The 54-year-old rocker was married to the late Nirvana frontman from 1992 until April 1994 when he tragically lost his life to suicide aged 27.

Now the Hole singer has claimed she saw Cobain again from beyond the grave, and he said "hi" to her before departing.

Love took part in a Q&A for Interview Magazine, the rocker was asked 20 questions by a variety of stars from Marilyn Manson to Gwyneth Paltrow.

When asked by Joshua Boone if she had ever seen a ghost, Courtney said: "When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton, her ex-boyfriend], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment and he said 'hi' to me and then he left."

Love also admitted she will "probably never" get over Kurt's passing, despite thinking "a couple of times" she would overcome the grief of his death, only for it to return "a few years later".

READ MORE: When did Kurt Cobain marry Courtney Love?

Asked by Gwyneth Paltrow how grief has shaped her life, she said: "There are these stages in Buddhism: hell, hunger, animality, anger. All anyone wants is a proper service, proper burial, all that stuff.

"But it's really hard to deal with emotionally. With [Kurt's] estate, you have to be ruthless. I have a kid. There are still, like, 12 lawyers in Washington, 12 lawyers in California, and, like, six lawyers in New York. It's insane.

"History is a set of facts that gets incredibly distorted, and the right side of history needs proper stewardship. It's really hard to do that. There's shock. There's turmoil. There's lament. There's relinquishing. There's remembrance. There are huge swings of emotion. There's fake smiling. There's ugly crying. I really felt like there were a couple of times where I'd get over it, and then it would come back a few years later."

She added: "Carrie Fisher used to say of Frances, 'Well, we know she's gonna come looking for the big hug.'

"I don't quite know what that means, but it's one of those great Carrie things. The game's not over yet, but one really pertinent thing about grief is to not let anyone tell you that it should be over, 'It's been 15 years, it should be over now.' 'It's been 25 years, you should be over it by now.'

"You get over it when you get over it, which is probably never."



READ MORE: Courtney Love hits out at fashion label for copying shirt worn by Kurt Cobain on 1992 Rolling Stone cover

Courtney Love also admitted that the best gig she ever went to was at California's Whiskey a Go Go nightspot in 1991 when she was on stage with Hole, and her "creamy-blue-eyed boy Kurt" walked in.

She recalled: "My future husband Kurt [Cobain] came in. He was wearing this beautiful cowboy leather coat, and he just parted the crowd like Moses.

"I was onstage, with the original old-school Hole. We were messy, but when we went into the Velvet Underground's 'Pale Blue Eyes' - I think we practiced it once or twice - we did it flawlessly. It was amazing.

"We were this perfect band for about four minutes, and that's it. That's the gig: 1991 in Hollywood with my beautiful, creamy-blue-eyed boy Kurt. We rocked that we rocked that whorehouse sky-high."

READ MORE: Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain to be called as witnesses in Nirvana's Marc Jacobs lawsuit

Watch this mini-Nirvana reunion at CalJam 2018: