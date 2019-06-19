VIDEO: Frances Bean Cobain shares "very sad song" about Kurt Cobain & channels dad with new short haircut

The daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has posted a new video of her playing original music online while debuting a shorter hairstyle.

Frances Bean Cobain has posted new music online which appears to address the death of her father Kurt Cobain.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman took to Instagram to share more snippets of her original music, this time writing: "be forewarned , these are clips of a very sad song but it’s raw and truthful so i wanted to share it."

It appears the song was most likely inspired by the death of the grunge icon, with lyrics which read: "I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place/ Sometimes I find it hard to look at My own face /Maybe one day I will talk to you /If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon"

The 26-year-old daughter of Cobain and Courtney Love also showed off a new short haircut, looking every much like her father.

Frances Bean Cobain shares new "sad song" along with new short hair cut. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's not the first time Frances Bean has opened up about the impact of her late father's death, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 1994.

As reported by the Daily Mail in 2018, she attended the Museum of Style Icons' Growing Up Kurt Cobain exhibition in Ireland on Tuesday with her grandmother Wendy O'Connor and aunt Kim Cobain.

Opening up about her father, she told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

The 25-year-old added: "My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing. All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life."

She continued: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'

"It plays out on different days in different ways".

Watch Frances Bean Cobain share a previous song, which referenced suicide:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website. www.thecalmzone.netNATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?Click here: https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/