Morrissey says Johnny Marr has "blocked" The Smiths' greatest hits album

12 September 2024

Morrissey and his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr
Morrissey and his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr.

By Jenny Mensah

According to the former Smiths frontman, a collection entitled by The Smiths Rule OK! as well as a new Hand In Glove single were planned for 2024.

Morrissey has claimed that Johnny Marr has blocked the release of a new Smiths greatest hits album and more.

Taking to his personal website, he wrote: "The proposed greatest hits album by The Smiths entitled Smiths Rule OK! has been blocked by J Marr."

After sharing photos of what he alleges were the proposed artwork for the record, he added: "The album (above), and also the single Hand In Glove (below) were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of The Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of This Charming Man. Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr."

Marr has yet to comment on Morrissey’s latest claims.

It comes after Morrissey also claimed that Marr had “ignored” a lucrative offer from AEG Entertainment Group to reunite the band.

The Ask singer said at the time that he had agreed to the offer, which would’ve seen The Smiths tour “throughout 2025”.

He sniped: "Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

Although Marr did not respond to Morrissey's particular statements, when fans called for a Smiths reunion in the midst of Oasis getting back together, the legendary guitarist's stance was pretty clear.

Marr simply responded with a photo of Nigel Farage, hinting that the pair's ideologies did not align.

