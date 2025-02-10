Morrissey announces 2025 UK & Ireland dates including homecoming show at Manchester Co-op Live

10 February 2025, 17:33 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 17:39

Morrissey in 2018
Morrissey has announced live UK dates for 2025. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The former Smiths frontman will embark on exclusive shows this side of the pond in May and June this year.

Morrissey has announced a trio of exclusive UK shows for 2025.

After telling his fans to expect a big announcement on Monday (10th February) at 5pm, the former Smiths frontman has confirmed his plans to play two dates at the Glasgow O2 Academy on 4th and 5th June, followed by a homecoming show at Co-op Live in Manchester on 7th June.

His UK shows will be preceded by a standalone Irish date at Dublin 3 Arena on 31st May 2025.

Support comes from special guests Brigitte Calls Me Baby, who will be joining Morrissey in Manchester and Dublin only.

As outlined on his official platforms, the shows mark "The only time Morrissey will perform in Ireland, Scotland and England in 2025."

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 14th February at 9am GMT here with pre-sales taking place on 12th February from 9am.

See Morrissey's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

  • 31st May 2025: Dublin 2 Arena
  • Wednesday 4th June 2025: Glasgow O2 Academy
  • Thursday 5th June 2025: Glasgow O2 Academy
  • Saturday 7th June 2025: Manchester Co-op Live

