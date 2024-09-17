Johnny Marr responds to Morrissey over Smiths name row

Morrissey and his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr. Picture: Alamy

After Morrissey claimed Marr had taken control of the band's trademark, the guitarist says in a statement: "It was left to me to protect the legacy" - and there are "no plans" for him to tour as The Smiths with another singer.

By Radio X

Johnny Marr has responded to Morrissey over claims that the guitarist now owns the rights to the band name The Smiths - and that such a move could cause the singer to lose "considerable financial livelihood".

In a post on the website Morrissey Central on Monday (16th September), the former Smiths singer claimed: "J Marr has successfully applied for 100% trademark rights / Intellectual Property ownership of The Smiths name. His application has been accepted on whatever oaths or proclamations he has put forward.

"This action was done without any consultation to Morrissey, and without allowing Morrissey the standard opportunity of 'objection'.

"Amongst many other things, this means that Marr can now tour as The Smiths using the vocalist of his choice, and it also prohibits Morrissey from using the name whilst also denying Morrissey considerable financial livelihood."

The statement added: "Morrissey alone created the musical unit name 'The Smiths' in May 1982.

However, a post on social media on Tuesday (17th September) gave Marr's response.

Titled "A statement from Johnny Marr's management", the post reads:

"Recent statements made by Morrissey on his website regarding the trademark of The Smiths' name are incorrect. Here are the facts.

"In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths' name - and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band - Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smith's name.

"A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey's lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey & Marr.

"As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign."

Marr is quoted as saying: "To prevent third parties from profiting from the band's name, it was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates."

In answer to a statement by Morrissey in August that he had ignored an offer from promoters AEG Entertainment Group to tour with his former bandmate under the name The Smiths, Marr is quoted as saying: "I didn't ignore the offer - I said no."

The statement ends: "Speculation about Johnny Marr touring with a different singer as The Smiths is not true. There are no such plans."

The statement also addresses a proposed new compilation, Smiths Rule OK!, which Morrissey claims Marr had "blocked", alongside a 40th anniversary edition of the band's self-title debut album, plus reissues of the singles Hand In Glove and This Charming Man.

The statement says: "Johnny Marr also confirmed that he declined a suggestion for another greatest hits compilation from Warner Music Group given the number already in existence."