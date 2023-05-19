Morrissey pays tribute to former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke

Morrissey has paid tribute to Andy Rourke. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/WireImage/Getty 2. Pete Still/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Smiths frontman has taken to his official website after Rourke sadly lost his lengthy battle with cancer, aged 59.

Morrissey has reacted to the passing of his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke.

Tributes have poured in for the musician since the announcement and now former Smiths frontman Morrissey has broken his silence on the news.

Taking to his official website, morrisseycentral.com, the singer shared a dedication, which began: "Sometimes one of the most radical things you can do is to speak clearly. When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments … as if their death is there to be used."

He continued: "I'm not prepared to do this with Andy. I just hope … wherever Andy has gone … that he's OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn't ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else. His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy, and post-Smiths, he kept a steady identity - never any manufactured moves."

Morrissey, who became estranged from his bandmates for many years after their split, added: "I suppose, at the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that."

It was The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr who broke the news of the bassist's death, aged 59, from cancer.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning (19th May), he wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

"Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

"We request privacy at this sad time".

Later on, Marr also took time to pay tribute to his "dazzling" friend, who he first met in 1975 when the pair attended St Augustine's Catholic Grammar School in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Recalling their friendship together in his lengthy tribute, he said: "Andy and I met as schoolboys in 1975. We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like."

Marr added that they maintained this friendship over the years and they were lucky enough to perform together one last time in September 2022 when Marr opened for The Killers at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He continued: "We maintained our friendship over the years, no matter where we were or what was happening and it is a matter of personal pride as well as sadness that the last time Andy played on stage was with me and my band at Maddison Square Garden in September 2022."

"It was a special moment that we shared with my family and his wife and soul mate Francesca."

His heartfelt post concluded: "Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music.

Well done Andy. We’ll miss you brother."

