Johnny Marr pays tribute to "dazzling" Smiths colleague Andy Rourke

The Smiths in 1984 with Andy Rourke on the far right. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The guitarist has remembered his life with Rourke, calling him "a kind and beautiful soul" and a "supremely gifted musician".

By Martin O'Gorman

Johnny Marr has paid tribute to the late Andy Rourke, saying: "Watching him play those dazzling basslines was an absolute privilege and genuinely something to behold."

The musician also recalled his former bandmate recording the bass for the classic 1986 track The Queen Is Dead, recalling: "It was so impressive that I said to myself 'I'll never forget this moment'."

Marr broke the news of the bassist's death, aged 59, from pancreatic cancer, tweeting: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness."

In an emotional post on Instagram, the guitarist remembered his life with Andy, which began in 1975 when the pair attended St Augustine's Catholic Grammar School in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Marr recalled: "We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn't like."

Marr and Rourke soon got into music and began practising together with the intention of forming a band.

Andy Rourke and Johnny Marr join Billy Bragg (centre) on the Red Wedge tour in January 1986. Picture: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

"Andy was a guitar player and a good one at that, but it was when he picked up the bass that he would find his true calling and his singular talent would flourish. Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player."

When Marr met Morrissey in 1982 and the songwriting duo formed The Smiths, it was only natural that Rourke should play bass.

Johnny remembered: "I was present at every one of Andy's bass takes on every Smiths session. Sometimes I was there as the producer and sometimes just as his proud mate and cheerleader.

"Watching him play those dazzling basslines was an absolute privilege and genuinely something to behold.

"But one time which always comes to mind was when I sat next to him at the mixing desk watching him play his bass on the song The Queen Is Dead. It was so impressive that I said to myself 'I'll never forget this moment'."

Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke reunite for the first Manchester Versus Cancer show in January 2006. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA/Alamy

Rourke was one of the founders of the Manchester Versus Cancer charity shows, reuniting with Marr at the MEN Arena in 2006 to play the Smiths classic There Is A light That Never Goes Out. It was the first time the two musicians had performed together in front of an audience since 1987.

Their last appearance onstage together was in September 2022 when Marr opened for The Killers at Madison Square Garden, New York. Andy joined his former colleague for There Is A Light and How Soon Is Now.

Marr concluded his tribute to Rourke by saying: "Andy will always be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music.

"Well done Andy. We'll miss you brother."