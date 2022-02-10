These classic albums are turning 30 years old in 2022

10 February 2022, 20:39

The best albums of 1992
The best albums of 1992. Picture: Press

Cast your mind back to the year of Generation Terrorists, Ebeneezer Goode, Automatic For The People and Friday I'm In Love.

  1. 10th February 1992: Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists

    The Manics released their debut album, which featured the classics Motorcycle Emptiness, You Love Us and Little Baby Nothing.

    Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists
    Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists. Picture: Press

  2. 17th February 1992: James - Seven

    The Manchester band, led by Tim Booth, released their fourth album in 1992. It included the singles Born Of Frustration and Sound.

    James - Seven
    James - Seven. Picture: Press

  3. 17th February 1992: Shakespears Sister - Hormonally Yours

    The second album from the duo of Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit featured the massive hit Stay, which topped the UK charts for an incredible eight weeks.

    Shakespears Sister - Hormonally Yours
    Shakespears Sister - Hormonally Yours. Picture: Press

  4. 18th February 1992: The Sugarcubes - Stick Around For Joy

    The Icelandic band's third and final album, featuring the single Hit. Singer Bjork would start a solo career the following year.

    The Sugarcubes - Stick Around For Joy
    The Sugarcubes - Stick Around For Joy. Picture: Press

  5. 1st March 1992: Ocean Colour Scene - Ocean Colour Scene

    The British rock band began their career with this strange mix of shoegaze and soul. They'd return four years later with the better-known Moseley Shoals.

    Ocean Colour Scene - Ocean Colour Scene
    Ocean Colour Scene - Ocean Colour Scene. Picture: Press

  6. 9th March 1992: Ride - Going Blank Again

    Oxford's greatest proponents of noisy shoegaze rock scored a massive Top 10 hit with the title track of their second album… and gave the Creation label their biggest hit before Oasis came along.

    Ride - Going Blank Again
    Ride - Going Blank Again. Picture: Press

  7. 9th March 1992: Curve - Doppleganger

    The great Brit shoegazing band released their debut album, featuring the singles Horror Head and Fait Accompli.

    Curve - Doppleganger
    Curve - Doppleganger. Picture: Curve - Doppleganger

  8. 30th March 1992: PJ Harvey - Dry

    Polly Jean and her band released their debut album this year, featuring Sheela-Na-Gig and Dress.

    PJ Harvey - Dry
    PJ Harvey - Dry. Picture: Press

  9. 30th March 1992: Spiritualized - Lazer Guided Melodies

    Jason Pierce, having left seminal shoegaz/drone rock act Spacemen 3, released the debut album from his new band Spiritualized.

    Spiritualized - Lazer Guided Melodies
    Spiritualized - Lazer Guided Melodies. Picture: Press

  10. 14th April 1992: L7 - Bricks Are Heavy

    The LA female rockers released their third album, which contained their biggest hit, Pretend We're Dead.

    L7 - Bricks Are Heavy
    L7 - Bricks Are Heavy. Picture: Press

  11. 20th April 1992: Pavement - Slanted And Enchanted

    The debut album the alt.rock legends was released in '92, showcasing the songwriting of Stephen Malkmus.

    Pavement - Slanted And Enchanted
    Pavement - Slanted And Enchanted. Picture: Press

  12. 21st April 1992: The Cure - Wish

    Robert Smith's merry men issued their ninth album in 1992 and bagged them their only number 1 album to date. The album includes the indie club favourite Friday I'm In Love.

    The Cure - Wish
    The Cure - Wish. Picture: Press

  13. 4th May 1992: Carter USM - 1992: The Love Album

    Jim Bob and Fruitbat's satirical dig at the UK's entry into Europe featured the single The Only Living Boy In New Cross.

    Carter USM - 1992: The Love Album
    Carter USM - 1992: The Love Album. Picture: Press

  14. 12th May 1992: The Black Crowes - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion

    The Alanta blues-rockers released their second album, which featured the track Remedy.

    The Black Crowes - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion
    The Black Crowes - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion. Picture: Press

  15. 2nd June 1992: The Lemonheads - It's A Shame About Ray

    Evan Dando's band issued their fifth album, which featured singles such as Confetti and the title track. The cover of Mrs Robinson wasn't added until the album was re-released later in the year.

    The Lemonheads - It's A Shame About Ray
    The Lemonheads - It's A Shame About Ray. Picture: Press

  16. 8th June 1992: Faith No More - Angel Dust

    The band's fourth LP includes Be Aggressive, A Small Victory and Midlife Crisis.

    Faith No More - Angel Dust
    Faith No More - Angel Dust. Picture: Press

  17. 6th July 1992: The Orb - UF Orb

    Alex Paterson and Jimmy Cauty's ambient techno outfit released their second album, featuring the 17-minute track The Blue Room.

  18. 21st July 1992: Sonic Youth - Dirty

    The legendary NYC band released their seventh album, which featured the tracks Youths Against Fascism and 100%.

    Sonic Youth - Dirty
    Sonic Youth - Dirty. Picture: Press

  19. 27th July 1992: Morrissey - Your Arsenal

    His Mozness released his third solo album in this year - highlights included We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful and Glamorous Glue.

    Morrissey - Your Arsenal
    Morrissey - Your Arsenal. Picture: Press

  20. 3rd August 1992: INXS - Welcome to Wherever You Are

    The Aussie band's eighth studio album was a No 1 hit in the UK and included the single Beautiful Girl and Taste It.

    INXS - Welcome to Wherever You Are
    INXS - Welcome to Wherever You Are. Picture: Press

  21. 1st September 1992: Paul Weller - Paul Weller

    The Modfather's first solo album outside the confines of a group; it included the singles Uh Huh Oh Yeh and Into Tomorrow.

    Paul Weller - Paul Weller
    Paul Weller - Paul Weller. Picture: Press

  22. 4th September 1992: Sugar - Copper Blue

    Former Husker Du frontman and solo artist Bob Mould released the debut from his new power trio, which included the songs Changes, A Good IDea and If I Can't Change Your Mind.

    Sugar - Copper Blue
    Sugar - Copper Blue. Picture: Press

  23. 14th September 1992: The Shamen - Boss Drum

    Having developed from indie band into rave titans, this was The Shamen's fifth album and their commercial peak, including as it does the No 1 hit Ebeneezer Goode.

    The Shamen - Boss Drum
    The Shamen - Boss Drum. Picture: Press

  24. 28th September 1992: Brian May - Back To The Light

    After 20 years with the band Queen, this was the guitarist's first real solo album, which was issued the year after the death of Freddie Mercury. It included the singles Too Much Love Will Kill You and Driven By You.

    Brian May - Back To The Light
    Brian May - Back To The Light. Picture: Press

  25. 5th October 1992: R.E.M. - Automatic For The People

    The band's eighth album went on to sell 18 million copies and features the tracks Drive, The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite, Nightswimming and Man On The Moon.

    R.E.M. - Automatic For The People
    R.E.M. - Automatic For The People. Picture: Press

  26. 5th October 1992: Stereo MCs - Connected

    Clapham's finest hip hop collective released their biggest hit this year and received the Best Album Award at the BRITs for their trouble.

    Stereo MCs - Connected
    Stereo MCs - Connected. Picture: Press

  27. 13th October 1992: Prince - Symbol aka Love Symbol

    Named after an unreadable and unpronounceable symbol (which the artist would later adopt as his stage name), this album was a huge hit in the UK, spawning the singles Sexy MF, The Morning Papers, My Name Is Prince and 7.

    Prince - Symbol aka Love Symbol
    Prince - Symbol aka Love Symbol. Picture: Press

  28. 20th October 1992: Madonna - Erotica

    The early 90s were Madge's most controversial period. Her fifth album was released simultaneously with the coffee table book of nude photos entitled Sex, and included the singles Erotica and Deeper And Deeper.

    Madonna - Erotica
    Madonna - Erotica. Picture: Press

