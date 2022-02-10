These classic albums are turning 30 years old in 2022

Cast your mind back to the year of Generation Terrorists, Ebeneezer Goode, Automatic For The People and Friday I'm In Love.

10th February 1992: Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists The Manics released their debut album, which featured the classics Motorcycle Emptiness, You Love Us and Little Baby Nothing. Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists. Picture: Press

17th February 1992: James - Seven The Manchester band, led by Tim Booth, released their fourth album in 1992. It included the singles Born Of Frustration and Sound. James - Seven. Picture: Press

17th February 1992: Shakespears Sister - Hormonally Yours The second album from the duo of Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit featured the massive hit Stay, which topped the UK charts for an incredible eight weeks. Shakespears Sister - Hormonally Yours. Picture: Press

18th February 1992: The Sugarcubes - Stick Around For Joy The Icelandic band's third and final album, featuring the single Hit. Singer Bjork would start a solo career the following year. The Sugarcubes - Stick Around For Joy. Picture: Press

1st March 1992: Ocean Colour Scene - Ocean Colour Scene The British rock band began their career with this strange mix of shoegaze and soul. They'd return four years later with the better-known Moseley Shoals. Ocean Colour Scene - Ocean Colour Scene. Picture: Press

9th March 1992: Ride - Going Blank Again Oxford's greatest proponents of noisy shoegaze rock scored a massive Top 10 hit with the title track of their second album… and gave the Creation label their biggest hit before Oasis came along. Ride - Going Blank Again. Picture: Press

9th March 1992: Curve - Doppleganger The great Brit shoegazing band released their debut album, featuring the singles Horror Head and Fait Accompli. Curve - Doppleganger. Picture: Curve - Doppleganger

30th March 1992: PJ Harvey - Dry Polly Jean and her band released their debut album this year, featuring Sheela-Na-Gig and Dress. PJ Harvey - Dry. Picture: Press

30th March 1992: Spiritualized - Lazer Guided Melodies Jason Pierce, having left seminal shoegaz/drone rock act Spacemen 3, released the debut album from his new band Spiritualized. Spiritualized - Lazer Guided Melodies. Picture: Press

14th April 1992: L7 - Bricks Are Heavy The LA female rockers released their third album, which contained their biggest hit, Pretend We're Dead. L7 - Bricks Are Heavy. Picture: Press

20th April 1992: Pavement - Slanted And Enchanted The debut album the alt.rock legends was released in '92, showcasing the songwriting of Stephen Malkmus. Pavement - Slanted And Enchanted. Picture: Press

21st April 1992: The Cure - Wish Robert Smith's merry men issued their ninth album in 1992 and bagged them their only number 1 album to date. The album includes the indie club favourite Friday I'm In Love. The Cure - Wish. Picture: Press

4th May 1992: Carter USM - 1992: The Love Album Jim Bob and Fruitbat's satirical dig at the UK's entry into Europe featured the single The Only Living Boy In New Cross. Carter USM - 1992: The Love Album. Picture: Press

12th May 1992: The Black Crowes - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion The Alanta blues-rockers released their second album, which featured the track Remedy. The Black Crowes - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion. Picture: Press

2nd June 1992: The Lemonheads - It's A Shame About Ray Evan Dando's band issued their fifth album, which featured singles such as Confetti and the title track. The cover of Mrs Robinson wasn't added until the album was re-released later in the year. The Lemonheads - It's A Shame About Ray. Picture: Press

8th June 1992: Faith No More - Angel Dust The band's fourth LP includes Be Aggressive, A Small Victory and Midlife Crisis. Faith No More - Angel Dust. Picture: Press

6th July 1992: The Orb - UF Orb Alex Paterson and Jimmy Cauty's ambient techno outfit released their second album, featuring the 17-minute track The Blue Room.

21st July 1992: Sonic Youth - Dirty The legendary NYC band released their seventh album, which featured the tracks Youths Against Fascism and 100%. Sonic Youth - Dirty. Picture: Press

27th July 1992: Morrissey - Your Arsenal His Mozness released his third solo album in this year - highlights included We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful and Glamorous Glue. Morrissey - Your Arsenal. Picture: Press

3rd August 1992: INXS - Welcome to Wherever You Are The Aussie band's eighth studio album was a No 1 hit in the UK and included the single Beautiful Girl and Taste It. INXS - Welcome to Wherever You Are. Picture: Press

1st September 1992: Paul Weller - Paul Weller The Modfather's first solo album outside the confines of a group; it included the singles Uh Huh Oh Yeh and Into Tomorrow. Paul Weller - Paul Weller. Picture: Press

4th September 1992: Sugar - Copper Blue Former Husker Du frontman and solo artist Bob Mould released the debut from his new power trio, which included the songs Changes, A Good IDea and If I Can't Change Your Mind. Sugar - Copper Blue. Picture: Press

14th September 1992: The Shamen - Boss Drum Having developed from indie band into rave titans, this was The Shamen's fifth album and their commercial peak, including as it does the No 1 hit Ebeneezer Goode. The Shamen - Boss Drum. Picture: Press

28th September 1992: Brian May - Back To The Light After 20 years with the band Queen, this was the guitarist's first real solo album, which was issued the year after the death of Freddie Mercury. It included the singles Too Much Love Will Kill You and Driven By You. Brian May - Back To The Light. Picture: Press

5th October 1992: R.E.M. - Automatic For The People The band's eighth album went on to sell 18 million copies and features the tracks Drive, The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite, Nightswimming and Man On The Moon. R.E.M. - Automatic For The People. Picture: Press

5th October 1992: Stereo MCs - Connected Clapham's finest hip hop collective released their biggest hit this year and received the Best Album Award at the BRITs for their trouble. Stereo MCs - Connected. Picture: Press

13th October 1992: Prince - Symbol aka Love Symbol Named after an unreadable and unpronounceable symbol (which the artist would later adopt as his stage name), this album was a huge hit in the UK, spawning the singles Sexy MF, The Morning Papers, My Name Is Prince and 7. Prince - Symbol aka Love Symbol. Picture: Press