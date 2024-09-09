Linkin Park at The O2, London: Everything you need to know

Linkin Park embark on tour dates this month. Picture: James Minchin III

By Jenny Mensah

The band will play a date at the London arena as part of their From Zero world tour.

Last week saw Linkin Park deliver new and exciting news for their fans.

Not only are the nu-metal outfit set to return with their forthcoming album From Zero and its lead single The Emptiness Machine, but they also introduced a new singer and drummer, the first change in their line-up since the loss of their beloved frontman Chester Bennington.

The In The End rockers - now comprised of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain - also confirmed their plans to celebrate the news with a special world tour.

The dates, which will see them play Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, Seoul and Bogota, will also include a return to the UK for a show at The O2, London.

So when do Linkin Park play The O2, how can you buy tickets and what can you expect from the show? Here's everything we know so far...

Pre-sale tickets for the November 11th show at the Coliseo Medplus in Bogota will be available today exclusively for LPU members:



LPU Legacy Pre-sale starts at 10AM (Local Time)

LPU Passport Plus Pre-sale starts at 12PM (Local Time)



When do Linkin Park play The O2, London?

The new-look Linkin Park will play The O2 Arena in London on 24th September 2024.

When do tickets for Linkin Park’s London date go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster this Friday 13th September at 10am local time.

Priority pre-sales apply to LPU (Linkin Park Underground) members, with the relevant details shared here.

Who will support Linkin Park in London?

Support for Linkin Park's London date comes from special guest grandson. The artist - whose real name is Jordan Edward Benjamin - is a American- Canadian singer, songwriter and rapper, who released his debut album Death of an Optimist in 2020 and its follow-up I Love You, I'm Trying in 2023.

What are the stage times for Linkin Park at The O2, London?

The stage times for the show are yet to be announced, but keep an eye on The O2’s official event page as well as the band’s official socials closer to the event.

What will Linkin Park play on their setlist?

It’s more than likely that the band will play a career spanning set of their greatest hits, alongside new material from their forthcoming album From Zero, which is set for release on 15th November, and of course its lead single The Emptiness Machine, which you can watch the official music video for below:

How to get to The O2, London:

The postcode for The O2 is SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The O2 Arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.

What are Linkin Park's 2024 world tour dates?

11th September: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

16th September: Barclays Center – New York, NY

22nd September: Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

24th September: The O2 – London, UK

28th September: INSPIRE Arena – Seoul, South Korea

11th November Coliseo Medplus – Bogota, Colombia

Who's in Linkin Park now?

Following an announcement on Thursday 5th September, Linkin Park’s new line-up consists of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, alongside new members Emily Armstrong (from critically acclaimed band Dead Sara] as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain (songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock) as their new drummer.

Linkin Park's From Zero album can be pre-ordered here.

Linkin Park's From Zero album artwork. Picture: Press

See the full album tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

Speaking about their From Zero album, which is set for release on November 15 via Warner, Mike Shinoda said: "“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero."

He explained: "This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.

