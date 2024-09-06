Linkin Park reveal new singer & drummer, plus announce new album, single & world tour

Linkin Park have unveiled their new line-up. Picture: James Minchin III

By Jenny Mensah

The band have introduced new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain and unveiled new single The Emptiness Machine, from their forthcoming album From Zero.

Linkin Park have finally shared their big announcement, which details new band members, new music and a world tour, which includes a date at The O2, London.

After much speculation, nu-metallers have unveiled a new line-up - which consists of original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” said Mike Shinoda of the new additions. “We feel really empowered with this new line-up and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

In a chat with Billboard, the band confirmed that founding drummer Rob Bourdon has decided not to be a part of the new line-up.

Along with the new bandmates comes the news of the band's From Zero album and their new single The Emptiness Machine, which you can see them perform in their livestreamed event, which took place in Los Angeles from 3pm PT (11pm UK time).

Watch their livestream event below:

Linkin Park: FROM ZERO (Livestream)

Watch the Jon Hahn-directed official video for The Emptiness Machine below:

The Emptiness Machine (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

Speaking about their From Zero album, which is set for release on November 15 via Warner, Mike Shinoda said: "“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero."

He explained: "This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.

Linkin Park's From Zero album can be pre-ordered here.

Linkin Park's From Zero album artwork. Picture: Press

See the full album tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

The band have also announced world tour dates this Autumn, which include a stop at at The O2, London on 24th September.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from Friday 13th September at 10am local time.

September:

11th Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

16th Barclays Center – New York, NY

22nd Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

24th The O2 – London, UK

28th INSPIRE Arena – Seoul, South Korea

November:

11th Coliseo Medplus – Bogota, Colombia

