Pete Doherty opens up about "sacred and precious" family life away from touring

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines frontman has revealed how his home life surrounds his daughter and walking his dogs with wife Katia de Vidas.

Pete Doherty has revealed what time away from touring looks like and described it as "sacred".

The Libertines frontman welcomed his first child with wife Katia de Vidas in 2023 and has shared what an average day looks like at home.

Asked on RTE One's Tommy Tiernan Show what the "shape of the day" is for him, the rocker replied: "Generally about the baby, to be honest. It’s just around her. Is se safe, is she needs feeding or feeding and then we got two quite big dogs, and they need quite a bit of exercise as well, so it’s balancing all that, you know..."

Doherty also admitted to being bad with finances and needing to carry on touring because of it and why it means he has to "hold on tight" to moments at home with his daughter.

He went on: “I’m so used to now jumping into that almost formulaic way of going out and being in a band or performing, you know. This thing I do, which I like to think of as melodic incantation and poetry, it’s actually… It’s also a product unfortunately and that's what I have to do, because I’ve been terribly lax in my business dealings and financial affairs. I mean, like, it’s just ridiculous"

"So, you know, we’re living in my parent in laws' and so just hold on tight to those moments like these, like sacred moments."

The What a Waster rocker reflected not being there to watch his two other children - Astille (21), whom he shares with Lisa Moorish, and Aisling (13) who he shares with Lindi Hingston - grow, which is why he believes his time with younger daughter Billie-May is "precious".

He went on: “I do have two other children, but I wasn’t there when they were growing up or anything, you know. So this is something really sacred and precious, so it’s just kind of cocooned. So whatever shape a cocoon is”.

Doherty are set to embark on live dates with The Libertines in Europe next month, but he has teased the possibility of a Babyshambles reunion and tour.

The indie outfit, which included The Libs' rocker, alongside Mick Whitnall, Drew McDonnell and Andrew Ficek, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 debut album, Down In Albion, by getting the band back together and playing dates next year.

Speaking to NME, the F**k Forever singer revealed: "It is on the cards," adding: "We will get back together and get in a room with the instruments and play through the old songs, then get on stage and do it."

He went on: “But it’s the ‘who’ and the ‘when’ that needs to be worked out. I think we’ll just keep that one on the horizon and deal with that one next year. Before then, I’ve got a new collection of songs which I’m putting out on my own label, which is tidy.”

Asked if he wanted to make another Babyshambles album he replied: “I’ve got no idea. I wrote a new song the other day that I think would really work as a ‘Shambles song. Who knows? It’s a long way off yet. It’s going to be next Autumn, so we’ll see.”