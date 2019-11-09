The 10 most notable rock bromances

Men. Making friends. Enjoying each other's company. Let's take a look at the blokey mates that have created some great music... or some great headlines.

Alex Turner and Miles Kane Alex Turner and Miles Kane in London, July 2016. Picture: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock The former Rascals man and the Arctic Monkeys head honcho joined forces back in 2008 for an album as The Last Shadow Puppets. Other business got in the way, but they followed it up eight years later with Everything You've Come To Expect.

Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher, October 2014. Picture: Richard Young/Shutterstock The Modfather and The Guvnor fostered an atmosphere of mutual respect for each other, prompting a lasting friendship and a couple of collaborations, including the song Echoes Of The Sun. Probably the best-dressed Bromance on our list today.

Dave Grohl and Josh Homme Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters at the Grammys 2014. Picture: Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images The Nirvana tub-thumper and Foo Fighters boss and the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman had the same background in hard-rocking punk bands, so it was no surprise that they'd buddy up. Grohl joined QOTSA as a guest drummer on 2002's Songs For The Deaf, while their Bromance became official with the formation of Them Crooked Vultures, which saw the duo team up with Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones.

Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams backstage at Glastonbury in 1995. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images Sometimes Bromances don't last. Following his estrangement from Take That in 1995, Robbie Williams was seen embracing Britpop by hanging out with Liam Gallagher at that year's Glastonbury festival. However, relations between the Oasis frontman and the "fat dancer" soon soured and Liam picked up a Q Award in 2000, saying "This one's for Robbie as usual - he stands for the letter Q". At the Brit Awards two years later, Robbie retorted: “A hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money. We’ll get in a ring and we’ll have a fight.” In October 2019, Robbie claimed he was still up for it, but it had to be a "professional" fight.

Tom Smith and Andy Burrows Tom Smith of Editors and Andy Burrows perform at The 100 Club in September 2010. Picture: Marc Broussely/Redferns/Getty Images Mr Editors and The Artist Formerly Known As Razorlight's Drummer first got together for some impromptu noodling back in 2008, but it was Christmas 2011 when they finally made an album - the festive Funny Looking Angels. It's a Chrimbo classic.

Noel Fielding and Serge Pizzorno Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian and comedian Noel Fielding at the Teenage Cancer Trust shows in 2009. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images The Mighty Boosh funny man and the Kasabian guitarist are constantly seen in each other's company. Noel appeared in the band's video for Vlad The Impaler, then Serge returned the favour by writing the music for his E4 show, Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy.

Iggy Pop and David Bowie Iggy Pop and David Bowie during the Idiot tour in 1977. Picture: Mediapunch/Shutterstock The former Stooge and the former Ziggy Stardust met in the early 1970s when Ig was a washed up former garage rock star and Dave was a rapidly-rising superstar. The pair moved to Berlin, made four albums in one year and then went on tour together. Along the way they turned their lives (and careers) around. Things cooled over the years, but Iggy paid tribute when his comrade died in 2016.

Flea and Thom Yorke Thom Yorke and Flea perform as Atoms For Peace, 2013. Picture: John Davisson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The sensitive, intellectual, experimental Radiohead singer in a group with the wild, bass-wielding man-beast from Red Hot Chili Peppers? It happened! Mr Flea brought some funky bass stylings to the short-lived supergroup that was Atoms For Peace. Flea kept his shirt and pants on throughout, so it just goes to show, Bromance can change people.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D in 2002. Picture: Shutterstock Actor Black and musician Gass first met back in 1989 when both were performing at the Edinburgh Fringe, but it wasn't until 1994 that the duo finally settled on a name for their rock-based noodling: Tenacious D. A short TV series followed, until Dave Grohl encouraged them to do it for real and the legendary Tribute was born.