Watch The Libertines' Run, Run, Run video

The Libertines. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The band have released the official video for their first single to come from their All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album.

The Libertines have released the video for Run, Run, Run.

The track is the first single from their forthcoming fourth studio album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which is released though EMI on 8th March 2024.

The video features as life in a day of a seedy Flash Harry cab driver, who drives his customers round the various "flesh spots" and watering holes of Margate.

The Alexander Brown-directed video stars Geoff Bell as the grizzled cab driver and we're told is a series of Margate-themed videos, which will feature all the characters from the album's artwork.

Speaking about the track Carl Barat says: "It's about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office’. The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”

The album's name - which is inspired by Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war novel - also honours the band's Margate hotel studio, restaurant and bar, The Albion Rooms.

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is available to pre-order here.

Anyone who preorders the album will be offered the chance to buy tickets for All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade - two days of special acoustic & electric live shows by The Libertines at the 500 capacity Lido in Margate on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.

Also available both nights are VIP after party tickets at the Albion Rooms and Justine’s nightclub, which will include full band DJ sets.

The Libertines' All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade below: