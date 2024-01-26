Liam Gallagher & John Squire release Mars To Liverpool single, album details & tour dates for 2024

John Squire and Liam Gallagher have unveiled a new single and announced tour dates. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants have unveiled their latest single, confirmed when their self-titled album will be released and announced live dates for this spring.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have today (Friday 26th January) revealed the details of their self-titled album, released its second single and announced an accompanying tour.

The Manchester icons have confirmed that their joint studio effort will be released on 1st March 2024, while sharing the second cut to be taken from the record, Mars To Liverpool.

The single follows the release of the psychedelic-tinged Just Another Rainbow, which was unveiled earlier this month.

Listen to Mars To Liverpool in full below:

Mars To Liverpool

Liam Gallagher said of their upcoming record: "I can't wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they'll fucking love it. It's spiritual, it's crucial. LG x".

John Squire added: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well. I like the way that in some parts, it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there, I think it's a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit."

The album, which is available to pre-order here, will be available in several physical formats, including standard CD and vinyl, a deluxe split-colour vinyl, a white vinyl stocked by HMV and select indie stores and an Amazon exclusive orange vinyl.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album is available in several physical formats including exclusive split blue & red vinyl. Picture: shop.gallaghersquire.com

Get the tracklisting below:

Tracklist for Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album:

1. Raise Your Hands

2. Mars To Liverpool

3. One Day At A Time

4. I’m a Wheel

5. Just Another Rainbow

6. Love You Forever

7. Make It Up As You Go Along

8. You're Not The Only One

9. I’m So Bored

10. Mother Nature's Song

The duo have also announced the details of their first UK tour together, as well as select shows in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and the USA - with Jake Bugg as special dates in all locations except Brooklyn.

Fans who pre-order the album by 3pm on Tuesday 30th January will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday 31st January before any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday 2nd February.

See Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 tour dates:

13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th March 2024 – Dublin, 3Olympia

18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th March 2024 – London Troxy

2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique

11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount