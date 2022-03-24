Liam Gallagher shoots his new video in Central Manchester

Liam Gallagher performing at the BRIT Awards last month. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

The star has been seen on the roof of the city's Midland Hotel this afternoon.

Liam Gallagher has been spotted filming his new video in Central Manchester.

The former Oasis star announced yesterday that he was going to be shooting the clip in a public place somewhere "up north".

He tweeted: "We’re gonna be on a roof so keep your Roy Kinnears pealed for the sound of the summer. C'Mon You Know"

This afternoon (Thursday 24th March), many Liam fans were delighted to spot the Mancunian legend performing on the roof of the Midland Hotel, overlooking St Peter's Square in the centre of the city.

Liam Gallagher on the midland hotel rooftop filming a new choon 😎 #cmonyouknow pic.twitter.com/GtnOB2buf0 — STU 🐝 (@broady391) March 24, 2022

Gallagher releases his third solo album C'Mon You Know on 27th May and speculation is that that the next single will be the title track, with fans claiming the song briefly appeared on Apple Music earlier this week.

C'Mon You Know is due for release on 27th May - the same day that a special live album Down By The River Thames is also released, which will include the singer's live set from December 2020.