Liam Gallagher reacts to hip replacement coverage: "Wait till I get my t**s done"

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about the media coverage surrounding his hips. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has spoken out about the media coverage surrounding him suffering from arthritis in his hips and suggested there are more important things to worry about.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has reacted to the coverage surrounding his hip replacement.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Oasis rocker may need to go under the knife for the surgery which is often associated with the elderly due to his painful arthritis.

However, the Everything's Electric rocker has since hit out at the reports and suggested the media has more to worry about.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Thanx for all the well wishes about my hips no need for all that coverage in the media esp when there’s a war going on wait till I get my t**s done big f***ing massive knockers they’ll have an heart attack as you were LG x".

Thanx for all the well wishes about my hips no need for all that coverage in the media esp when there’s a war going on wait till I get my tits done big fucking massive knockers they’ll have an heart attack as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 20, 2022

His tweet comes after the Manchester rocker told The Sun: "My hips are f***ed. I’ve got arthritis, bad.

“I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.’

"I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?"

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher opens up about painful arthritis

It wasn't the first time the youngest Gallagher brother had opened up about his arthritis, previously revealing he was being treated for it with acupuncture.

Speaking to Q Magazine in 2019, the Wall of Glass singer revealed that doctors have told him to cut down on his runs, but he's opted to see an acupuncturist to relieve his aches and pains instead.

"This geezer is proper," he said, "Gets the needles and whacks them in. He sorts it out, but obviously it keeps coming back."

Asked if he'd ever considered complimentary therapies like yoga or pilates, Gallagher said: "No. What's next?

Veganism? It's all downhill from yoga. It goes yoga, then veganism, then you're suddenly making crap disco records that sound like Leo Sayer.

"Acupuncture is alright because at least it’s needles. I can convince myself it's still a bit rock 'n' roll."

Meanwhile, the C'Mon You Know singer has turned to his fans for help on what songs to add to his Summer setlist this year.

Taking to his favourite platform once again this week, he asked: "Let there be love or Roll it over for the gigs of the summer LG x"

Let there be love or Roll it over for the gigs of the summer LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 20, 2022

Whatever the Manchester rocker decides on, his live dates - which include two headline solo shows at Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June - will be unmissable

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth shows will compare to Oasis' 1996 dates at the historic grounds, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

"The young folk want it," he added. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

READ MORE: Aitch still wants Liam Gallagher on his debut album