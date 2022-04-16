This footage from Liam Gallagher's first ever award show proves he hasn't changed one bit

Clip of Liam Gallagher at his first ever awards ceremony returns. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

A fan account dedicated to the former Oasis frontman has shared the throwback clip, which sees Liam interviewed by MTV.

Footage of Liam Gallagher's first ever awards ceremony has resurfaced and it's quite something.

The clip, which sees the former Oasis rocker interviewed by someone from MTV, shows him in all his early '90s glory and thoroughly disinterested in everything she says.

Asked how it feels to be nominated for so many awards, he replies: "Don't feel anything."

Quizzed whether he thinks anyone else should have been nominated that wasn't, he laughed: No one. We should have been nominated for more and that."

When asked what he thought of award ceremonies, he revealed: "This is my first one. I'm not arsed about them really. I'm just down here and I'm doing it and having a free drink. It's sweet as."

Watch him in action here:

Despite not having the answers to many of the poor interviewer's questions, when asked if he thought he'd be nominated for a BRIT Award, he simply replies: "Yeah."

Unsurprisingly, when Liam is asked to name some of his musical influences, he cites The Beatles, The Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, The Doors and The Sex Pistols.

"Nothing new," he adds. "Nothing that's in that room tonight."

In a last ditch attempt to engage the rocker, the interviewer was asked if he actually takes awards ceremonies seriously, to which he hilariously replied: "No I was bored in Manchester so I thought I come down here for a drink."

While it probably wasn't the MTV interviewer's moment ever, it shows Liam Gallagher hasn't changed one bit and has never been backwards about coming forwards!

A true Rock 'N' Roll Star!

