Liam Gallagher says "the world went to p***" the day Oasis split

Liam Gallagher with image of Oasis in 1994 inset. Picture: 1. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images 2. Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has agreed with a fan who thinks it's time the Manchester band get back together.

Liam Gallagher believes Oasis should have never split up.

The frontman and his brother Noel had an infamous bust up in Paris, which saw the guitarist and chief songwriter quit the band ahead of their set at Rock en Seine in 2009.

The estranged siblings haves both gone on to have successful solo careers, but it seems Liam thinks it's always the right time for a reunion.

When a fan remarked that it's time the band got back together, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "It’s always time shouldn’t have split up day get me bruv the world went to piss the day we split up".

It’s always time shouldn’t have split up day get me bruv the world went to piss the day we split up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 30, 2023

Liam may believe everything went downhill after Oasis split, but his brother begs to differ. In fact the Ballad of the Mighty I singer recently accused Liam of trying to "rewrite history" when it comes to the final days of the band.

According to the Daily Star, Noel looked back at the testing time and said: "The last tour was not happy. The other fella is trying to rewrite history that it was all f****** great. It wasn't.

"It was a f****** dreadful last year of Oasis."

Referring to his decision to leave the band, he added: "You get one shot at life. Why be unhappy? Whether it be in your personal or professional life, why?

"You're just wasting a precious thing."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Liam hit back claiming that the negative energy only came from one side of the band.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Him and his not so solid crew made it dreadful but as you well know I am Jedi and I had a lovely time".

Him and his not so solid crew made it dreadful but as you well know I am Jedi and I had a lovely time — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2023

Oasis may not be getting back together any time soon, but Liam is set to help fans turn back the clock with his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates next year, where he'll play the band's debut album in full as well as B-sides from the era.

However, any fans hoping to see Noel pop up on the tour will be sorely disappointed as the Rock 'n' Roll Star singer claims Noel "refused" to take part.

Asked by a fan whether fans would be surprised on the dates by his brother and former bandmate, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "He’s been asked and he’s refused".

He’s been asked and he’s refused — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2023

Liam has also recently told fans not to expect to hear any of his solo songs on the special dates, but has teased they can expect songs such as their Beatles' cover I Am The Walrus, the Live Forever B-Side Cloudburst and more.

No solo stuffs def maybe album b sides I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2023

Liam Gallagher - Live Forever live at Radio X

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour dates: