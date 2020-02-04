"Wahey": Liam Gallagher says Oasis have been offered 100m to reunite but it's not enough for Noel

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The Manchester legend has taken to Twitter to tease his fans with more talk about reuniting with his estranged brother.

Liam Gallagher has teased fans with talk of an Oasis reunion once again.

The Manchester rocker took to Twitter this morning to claim he'd been offered "100 million" to do a tour with his estranged brother Noel.

He wrote: "Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate c*** and have f*** all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x".

The Shockwave singer added: "We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG".

Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as fuck he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate cunt and have fuck all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

But when one fan told him Noel didn't want to argue with him, Gallagher's numbers seemed to change when he replied: "What not even for 10 million pounds".

What not even for 10 million pounds — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher responds to Liam's claims he called him "begging" for Oasis reunion

It isn't the first time Liam's talked about Oasis reuniting lately, but his warring brother has categorically denied his claims.

At the beginning of the year, Liam wrote to his Twitter followers: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x"

I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

Contacting TalkSPORT Breakfast host Ally McCoist in a text he wrote: “I’ve been listening to the show… and re: ‘The Reunion’, sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham."

He added: "For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening."

Fans probably won't hold their breath for a reunion anytime soon, but they did get a big surprise when Gallagher released a new video for his Once video starring Eric Cantona.

The former Oasis frontman was teasing something big at the end of last week, and he delivered with a promo featuring himself and the former Man United footballer.

Cantona takes centre stage in the video, which sees him play the role of The King, as Gallagher plays The Butler/Chauffeur.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed visuals here, which were captured in a continuous shot:

The collaboration came about as a result Cantona's love for the Why Me? Why Not. album track, which he proved when he shared a video of himself miming and tapping along to the ballad on Instagram.

The video, which begins with the Frenchman wearing spotty socks and tapping his foot to the rousing ballad, was captioned: "When two Manchester legends meet. « Once » my song of the year!"

Watch it here:

Gallagher, who was tagged in the post, responded in the comments section, writing: "I always knew you were cool c’mon you know LG x".

With the video came the release of Gallagher's Acoustic Sessions EP, which is out now.

Get the tracklist to Gallagher's Acoustic Sessions EP:

1. Cast No Shadow

2. Now That I've Found You

3. Alright Now

4. Sad Song

5. Stand By Me

6. Once

7. Meadow

8.Once (Demo)

See Gallagher's 2020 UK headline dates here:

12 June - Heaton Park, Manchester

11 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

15 August - Latitude Festival, Suffolk

19 August - Boucher Park, Belfast

28-30 August - Reading and Leeds Festival