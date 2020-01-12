Noel Gallagher responds to Liam's claims he called him "begging" for Oasis reunion

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has laughed off claims made by his estranged brother and ex bandmate that he wants to reunite.

The warring rock star siblings hit the headlines this week after Liam teased his solo career would end after his third album and claimed that Noel called him and begged him to get the band back together.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Liam wrote: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x".

I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

However, Noel has since hit back at the claims from Liam, joking that he must have been on the "Babycham".

Contacting TalkSPORT Breakfast host Ally McCoist in a text he wrote: “I’ve been listening to the show… and re: ‘The Reunion’, sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham."

He added: "For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening."

Liam Gallagher also took to Twitter to praise his friend Richard Ashcroft this week, placing him among the greats such as Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.

I’m gonna respect a living legend he’s my hero — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

He’s as important as Sam Cooke John Lennon Marvin Gaye aretha Stevie and Bob monkhiuse — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

RICHARD ASHCROFT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

He also remarked upon his lack of nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, but didn't seem too fazed, writing: "No Brit award nomination BIBLICAL c’mon you know LG x," to which his former Oasis bandmate Bonehead wrote: "Me neither, gutted".

No Brit award nomination BIBLICAL c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 11, 2020

