Eric Cantona stars in Liam Gallagher's Once video as Acoustic Sessions EP is released

The Man United legend plays the role of The King in the cinematic video, while the former Oasis frontman plays The Butler.

Eric Cantona has starred in Liam Gallagher's new Once video, which marks the release of his Acoustic Sessions EP.

The former Oasis frontman was teasing something big at the end of this week, and he's certainly delivered with a promo featuring himself and the former Man United footballer.

Cantona takes centre stage in the video, which sees him play the role of The King, as Gallagher plays The Butler/Chauffeur.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed visuals above, which were captured in a continuous shot.

Liam Gallagher and Eric Cantona star in Liam's Once video. Picture: Press/Charlie Lightening

The cinematic video takes place in a grand white house and sprawling grounds, which don't look dissimilar to the late Beatles legend John Lennon's Ascot home.

The tortured and emotional King calls "Our Kid" Liam for wine at his deserted banquet table, before miming songs to Liam's track while walking around his lonely estate and taking time to tinkle on the piano before throwing on a robe and crown.

The end of the video sees the Man City football rival and Man Utd legend Cantona head down his country pile to a Rolls Royce, with the door opened for him by none other than Liam Gallagher.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer, star in my video for Once,” said Liam. “Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him."

Eric Cantona and Liam Gallagher in his Once video. Picture: YouTube/Liam Gallagher

The collaboration likely came about as a result Cantona's love for the Why Me? Why Not. album track, which he proved when he shared a video of himself miming and tapping along to the ballad on Instagram.

The video, which begins with the Frenchman wearing spotty socks and tapping his foot to the rousing ballad, was captioned: "When two Manchester legends meet. « Once » my song of the year!"

Watch it here:

Gallagher, who was tagged in the post, responded in the comments section, writing: "I always knew you were cool c’mon you know LG x".

Gallagher's Acoustic Sessions EP is out now

Get the tracklist to Gallagher's Acoustic Sessions EP:

1. Cast No Shadow

2. Now That I've Found You

3. Alright Now

4. Sad Song

5. Stand By Me

6. Once

7. Meadow

8.Once (Demo)

Liam starts his European headline tour this Sunday (2 February) with select international festival dates following in the summer.

See his 2020 UK headline dates here:

12 June - Heaton Park, Manchester

11 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

15 August - Latitude Festival, Suffolk

19 August - Boucher Park, Belfast

28-30 August - Reading and Leeds Festival