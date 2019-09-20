Liam Gallagher really wants to play Knebworth again

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman rocker, who released his Why Me? Why Not. album today, has talked about wanting to play the iconic grounds.

Liam Gallagher has teased a return to Knebworth and says he might know other artists keen to get involved.

Oasis played two of the biggest shows in British music history on the grounds of Knebworth House in Hertfordshire in 1996, where they attracted a total of 250,000 fans across two nights.

Now, it looks like the Shockwave singer wants to recreate the magic moment all over again, telling Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music's Beats 1: "I prefer to stay away from the stadiums. And I think, Knebworth, I can do with getting back around there again. I don't know whether it's like but, I think it's definitely doable.

"If you get the right line up, you get all the top bands on there...it's well doable and I think it'd be mega. If not, we'll just do a pub in Knebworth."

While Gallagher, who turns 47 this Saturday (21 September 2019), is going from strength to strength with his solo career, he's insisted that his family will always be more important to him than music.

The star - who has not spoken to his brother Noel since their band Oasis imploded in Paris in 2009 after a huge bust-up between the pair - said: "Family is most important thing in the world isn't man ? Music just... music is not the most important thing in my world. You know what I mean.

"I dig it and I like doing it and all that so I could put football and family and nice clothes and all that, they're all equal. A lot of people just run around a lot of times aren't they, 'music man, if I didn't have music, I'd die', well you wouldn't would you really? It might be a bit miserable and that."



