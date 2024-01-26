Liam Gallagher reacts to Jürgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool manager

Liam Gallagher and Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker has shared his reaction to the news that the Liverpool manager will be stepping down from the role.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to the news that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has decided to step down from the role after this season.

The former Oasis rocker and ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire visited Radio X HQ when the news broke this Friday (26th January) and Liam couldn't hide thoughts on the subject.

Quizzed about the news by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, he said: "Good riddance".

The life-long Manchester City fan added: "I've got nothing. Yeah, good riddance. See you later."

Liam Gallagher on Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Liam Gallagher on Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Liam Gallagher has made no secret of his bitter rivalry with Liverpool fans and has often taken aim at the team and their manager on X (formerly Twitter).

The news of Klopp's departure was delivered via a specially filmed YouTube video for Liverpool fans, in which Klopp revealed: "I will leave the club at the end of the season."

Watch the full video below:

‘Why I’ve Made The Decision To Leave Liverpool’ | Jürgen Klopp | The Full Interview

56-year-old manager added: "I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

"After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth."

As stated on Liverpool FC's official website, Klopp will continue to oversee the team's remaining fixtures of 2023-24, before bringing down the curtain on his eight and a half year reign, where the club has won six major trophies to date with the German at the helm.

