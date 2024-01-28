Liam Gallagher never worries what he says in interviews: "I don't VAR what comes out of my mouth"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker appeared on Radio X this week with John Squire to discuss their joint album.

Liam Gallagher doesn't regret what he says in interviews.

The former Oasis rocker is known for being pretty outspoken as well as his iconic rants on social media, where he takes aim at everyone from politicians to his estranged brother Noel.

The Manchester rocker appeared Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang on Radio X this week with John Squire to talk about everything from their joint album to their tour dates, and he was no less candid.

Asked if he ever picks over what he says in interviews and thinks, 'Oh Christ,' he said: "No. I don’t. No. I don’t VAR what comes out of my mouth man.

"Whatever comes out comes out and I live and die by it.”

Liam Gallagher on Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Liam quickly proved that to be the case when he reacted to the news that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has decided to step down from the role after this season.

The news broke this Friday (26th January) when and when asked his thoughts on the subject, he didn't mince his words, simply declaring in the Radio X studio: "Good riddance".

The life-long Manchester City fan added: "I've got nothing. Yeah, good riddance. See you later."

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album is set for release on the 1st March and asked what can be expected from the record, the former Stone Roses guitarist simply said: "Greatness."

Talking about the inspiration behind his songs, he added: "It could be from the TV, something I’ve read in a book, a joke, a text from Liam, something I’ve seen outside.[…]There’s no entry policy for a lyric."

When quizzed on his favourite songs on the album, Liam Gallagher suggested there was a song for every mood.

“Well, obviously I like ‘em all and obviously different songs do different things. Some make you wanna kick someone in the shin, some make you wanna go out and party and then some make you want to sit at home and just have a good old think… and a little cry.

“For the one that makes me emotional ‘Mother Nature’s Son’ is a killer.”

“It’s absolutely beautiful and it sort of really stops me in me tracks and makes me think..”

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album tracklisting:

1. Raise Your Hands

2. Mars To Liverpool

3. One Day At A Time

4. I’m a Wheel

5. Just Another Rainbow

6. Love You Forever

7. Make It Up As You Go Along

8. You're Not The Only One

9. I’m So Bored

10. Mother Nature's Song

Liam Gallagher and John Squire will also embark on tour dates this spring joined by special guest Jake Bugg, who will play at all their shows except their date in Brooklyn, New York.

Those hoping to see them play Oasis and The Stone Roses favourites, however, might be disappointed as Liam has saif he wont be doing either "'cause it's naff".

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the rocker said of the Roses back catalogue in particular. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Fans who pre-order the album by 3pm on Tuesday 30th January will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday 31st January before any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday 2nd February.

See Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 tour dates:

13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th March 2024 – Dublin, 3Olympia

18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th March 2024 – London Troxy

2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique

11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

Listen back to the full interview with Johnny Vaughan on Global Player, The official Radio X app.