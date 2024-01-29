Liam Gallagher & John Squire discuss if they'd play Glastonbury 2024

Liam Gallagher and John Squire play joint live dates this year. Picture: Tom Oxley/

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester duo are embarking on joint tour dates to support their self-titled album this year.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have discussed if they would play Glastonbury 2024.

The former Oasis frontman and influential Stone Roses guitarist shared the news of their tour dates last Friday (26th January), which include consecutive dates at Manchester O2 Apollo and two nights in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town and The Troxy.

Gallagher is also set to celebrate of 20 years of Definitely Maybe with mammoth tour dates, which will keep him busy for much of summer, but noticing a slight Glastonbury-shaped-hole in his summer dates, Radio X's Johnny Vaughan asked the duo if they might consider heading to the famous Somerset Festival to showcase their joint album.

Asked if they plan to make any festival appearances this year, Squire replied: "I don't think we are, are we?"

"Depends man," mused Gallagher. "I mean, we will if It's right I guess, you know what I mean?"

"I'm up for it but we've not heard anything," admitted Squire.

On Glastonbury specifically, the Supersonic singer said: "I dunno. I've not heard anything from it, but I'm up for it. We can't wait to play this record for everyone, anyone."

Liam plays the Dublin 3Arena on Monday 24th June, before heading to Manchester Co-op Live for two consecutive homecoming shows on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th June.

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 26th - 30th June this year, meaning the duo could make an appearance on the Saturday or Sunday night of the festival.

Liam Gallagher also said he wouldn't be singing The Stone Roses songs at their live dates because the songs "mean too much to him".

"Nah, not doing any of that," he told Radio X. "It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the Just Another Rainbow singer. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Quizzed if it would feel like "big-league karaoke" he replied: "No, but they just mean too much to me."

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:

13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia

18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th March 2024 – London, Troxy

2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique

11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates: