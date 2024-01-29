Liam Gallagher & John Squire discuss if they'd play Glastonbury 2024

29 January 2024, 18:46

Liam Gallagher and John Squire with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset
Liam Gallagher and John Squire play joint live dates this year. Picture: Tom Oxley/

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester duo are embarking on joint tour dates to support their self-titled album this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have discussed if they would play Glastonbury 2024.

The former Oasis frontman and influential Stone Roses guitarist shared the news of their tour dates last Friday (26th January), which include consecutive dates at Manchester O2 Apollo and two nights in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town and The Troxy.

Gallagher is also set to celebrate of 20 years of Definitely Maybe with mammoth tour dates, which will keep him busy for much of summer, but noticing a slight Glastonbury-shaped-hole in his summer dates, Radio X's Johnny Vaughan asked the duo if they might consider heading to the famous Somerset Festival to showcase their joint album.

Asked if they plan to make any festival appearances this year, Squire replied: "I don't think we are, are we?"

"Depends man," mused Gallagher. "I mean, we will if It's right I guess, you know what I mean?"

"I'm up for it but we've not heard anything," admitted Squire.

On Glastonbury specifically, the Supersonic singer said: "I dunno. I've not heard anything from it, but I'm up for it. We can't wait to play this record for everyone, anyone."

Liam plays the Dublin 3Arena on Monday 24th June, before heading to Manchester Co-op Live for two consecutive homecoming shows on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th June.

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 26th - 30th June this year, meaning the duo could make an appearance on the Saturday or Sunday night of the festival.

Liam Gallagher also said he wouldn't be singing The Stone Roses songs at their live dates because the songs "mean too much to him".

"Nah, not doing any of that," he told Radio X. "It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the Just Another Rainbow singer. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Quizzed if it would feel like "big-league karaoke" he replied: "No, but they just mean too much to me."

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:

  • 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
  • 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
  • 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
  • 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
  • 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
  • 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
  • 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

  • Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
  • Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
  • Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED
  • Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - NEW DATE - Kasabian as support
  • Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
  • Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes