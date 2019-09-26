Lewis Capaldi plants kiss on Anaïs Gallagher in Instagram photo

26 September 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 26 September 2019, 15:57

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais Gallagher
Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais Gallagher. Picture: Getty

The daughter of the former Oasis rocker has shared a snap which sees the Scottish singer-songwriter kissing her on the cheek.

Lewis Capaldi has been snapped kissing Anaïs Gallagher on the cheek.

The daughter of Noel Gallagher and ex wife Meg Matthews shared an image of herself with the Someone You Loved singer, which sees him kissing her on the cheek.

See it here:

The pair struck up a friendship after the Scottish singer-songwriter stuck up a banter-filled feud with her father and former Oasis songsmith, which all stemmed from a Radio X interview in which he "slagged off" his music.

Many videos and exchanges later, the Lewis and Anais bonded at Spain's MadCool Festival, where they both appeared to poke fun at the Manchester legend by shouting "Dad" at him while he was on stage.

Watch the moment in an Instagram story here:

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi wants Meat Loaf to play him in movie biopic

Capaldi revealed what it was like to finally meet the Noel Gallagher, joking: "he loves me now".

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, he revealed: “I wouldn’t call it a feud, I’d call it a lovers’ tiff.”

Referring to his Glastonbury stunt, in which he came he came out wearing a Noel Gallagher t-shirt, singer added: “I don’t know who wants to see beef between me and Noel Gallagher but, yeah, he said some unfavourable things, did Noel, and I responded by getting my hair cut like his brother and dressing up like his brother and wearing a shirt with his face on it with a love heart on it.

“It was a whole thing, I tell you something, the beef was raw, it was some raw beef.”

On meeting the Ballad of the Mighty I singer, Capaldi said they shared a "big hug" and the veteran rocker was very much "into it".

“This is the thing, right – he bloody … he loves me,” he told the radio station. “I’m trying to work out if I can send him a plaque for the album. It would be tremendous."

“But no, he’s a lovely man, there was no animosity. I mean, I’ve got new T-shirt ideas for Chewis Capaldi for him calling me Chewbacca.

“This is totally fine, do you know what I mean?”

Watch Lewis Capaldi plea to Noel and Liam Gallagher for an Oasis reunion:

VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi reveals if he’ll join “dear friend” Sam Fender on stage

