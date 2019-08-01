Liam Gallagher: Lennon and Gene are "eyeing each other up" from different bands

Liam Gallagher with sons Gene Gallagher and Lennon Gallagher. Picture: Press & Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker has revealed both his sons are currently in in different bands with different styles, but they could make music together.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his sons are both in separate bands, but he's hinted wants them to make music together.

Speaking on the Humans Of XS Manchester podcast, he revealed: "They're both eyeing each other up...from across the room. Gene has got a little band and Lennon has got a little band, they're sort of working it out."

The former Oasis frontman added: "They're both playing guitar, I've not heard them sing yet, so that'll be a surprise when they open their mouths and let me have it."

Talking more about their sound, he explained: "Lennon's music is a bit more spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled.''Whereas Gene is more like in your face, Arctic Monkeys style. Go for it I say."

Liam's son's may not quite be following in their dad's footsteps exactly by forming a band with each other just yet, but Gene will appear on the Manchester legend's upcoming solo album.

Taking to Twitter earlier this year, the Wall Of Glass singer shared a picture of his 18-year-old son, writing: "Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x"

WATCH: Liam Gallagher's sons were asked to play him for Alan McGee film

Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x pic.twitter.com/CBXyfY0Gme — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 20, 2019

READ MORE: Slowthai has a message for Liam Gallagher fans who'd rather see Richard Ashcroft as support

It's not the only impact Gene has had on his dad's music either, introducing him to grime act slowthai who will be supporting him on his UK tour dates.

Slowthai will support Gallagher across England, Wales and Scotland, while Richard Ashcroft will be a special guest in Ireland.

But the Northampton rapper - whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton - had a message for the naysayers, who'd rather see The Verve legend over him in the support slot.

"I'm ready to just get on it," he told Sky News about the gig.He also sent a message to fans who may not know who he is and might prefer to see Richard Ashcroft support instead.

"We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."

READ MORE: Everything we need to know about slowthai here

Liam may not be worried about a rift between his sons, but he's very much still at loggerheads with his brother and former bandmate Noel.

Just this weekend, he changed the lyrics to his Shockwave single while in Carcassonne, France from:

Watch him in action below:

Liam was clearly referencing his estranged brother who has a close friendship with the U2 frontman and even supported the band on tour.

It's not the first time Liam has credited his brother and former bandmate with inspiring some of his more scathing tracks.

Back in 2017 during his gig at London's Alexandra Palace, the rocker introduced his Paper Crown single - which is taken off his debut album As You Were - telling the crowd: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."

Speaking to Radio X in the same year, Noel revealed he's "given up trying to defend U2" who he called "amazing".

Watch our video below:

Take our Oasis quiz: