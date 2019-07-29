Slowthai has a message for Liam Gallagher fans who'd rather see Richard Ashcroft as support

The Mercury-nominated grime star shared his excitement about supporting the former Oasis frontman, and sent a message to the naysayers.

Liam Gallagher is set to be supported by slowthai on his UK dates, while Richard Ashcroft being a special guest in Ireland.

The former Oasis frontman revealed in a recent interview that his son Gene introduced him to the UK grime rapper, but it's likely many old-school fans of the rocker won't know who he is.

But the Northampton rapper - whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton - has a message for the naysayers, who'd rather see The Verve legend over him in the support slot.

"I'm ready to just get on it," he told Sky News about the gig.

He also sent a message to fans who may not know he is and might prefer to see Richard Ashcroft support instead,

"We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."

Slowthai may not have the support and recognition of Liam Gallagher fans yet, but he has been recognised with a Mercury nod this year.

The rapper is up for the prestigious award for his Nothing Great About Britain album, alongside the likes of Foals who have been nominated for their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 album and The 1975's with their A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED