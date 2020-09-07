Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary plans

The former Oasis frontman has shared his thoughts on his estranged brother's plans to celebrate the Manchester band's second studio album.

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel over plans to celebrate (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Last week it was announced that the seminal Oasis album would be getting a special reissue to mark 25 years since its release. Soon after Noel shared his additional plans to commemorate the album and asked fans for their questions.

Taking to social media, the band's chief songwriter wrote on the official Oasis Instagram page: "So anyway. As you are probably are all aware, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? turns 25 this year.

"To celebrate, I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

"I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.

"If you could film yourself asking the questions too that would be most excellent.

"ONWARDS. NG."

However, this weekend saw Liam slam the move, suggesting his brother Noel is only interested in talking about the band's legacy when money is involved.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "It’s funny how the gobtit doesn’t wanna know bout the greatest band ever slags it of all year round as he’s moved on but soon as there’s a few quid to be made he’s all fucking ears best thing since sautéed tofu LFUKING x".

Referencing his interviews for the Supersonic film, which was directed by Mat Whitecross, the Shockwave singer continued: "Me n bonehead sat on interviews for supersonic did press all good loved it not 1 fucking penny did me and rasta B get from it arsed not in for the money but some shit shoveler got paid so nxt time you cats wanna know anything bout the lads tweet me LG x"

Meanwhile, last week saw Liam Gallagher revealed that his third solo album would be released in 2021, but he would give fans a sneak peek at what to expect by releasing "a little tune" this year.

Gallagher also recently announced the details of his rescheduled show for NHS workers.

The One Of Us rocker was set for a special free gig at London's O2 Arena on 29 October, as a "thank you" to those frontline staff who had worked throughout the pandemic.

The show was first announced in April, but with restrictions on indoor gigs having only recently been lifted, it's been decided to postpone the show until next year.

The new gig will now take place on Sunday 23 May 2021 at The O2, London.

