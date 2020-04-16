Liam Gallagher fans claim “selfish" non-NHS "chancers" have tickets to free gig

The former Oasis frontman is playing a free gig in October for NHS workers, but some fans claim people are already selling tickets online.

Liam Gallagher delighted his legions of fans by announcing a free gig for NHS workers in October, but some have complained non-NHS workers have abused the system already.

Like many musicians, the former Oasis frontman has been forced to postpone upcoming live dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Gallagher wanted to find a way to thank NHS workers who have been on the frontline.

Tickets for the gig - which will take place on 29 October at The O2, London - went on sale this Wednesday (15 April) from 9am on The O2 website, and they have since "sold out".

Taking to Instagram, the Once singer wrote: "I want to thank everyone who applied for tickets. Due to high demand the event is now sold out. Congratulations to the people who got their hands on some, it's going to be an amazing night of Rock n Roll for the NHS!"

However, some fans believe the tickets have not been secured just by members of the NHS, and will fall into the hands of touts or people wanting to sell them on for a profit.

One fan named tomchitty66 commented under Liam's Instagram post: "Doing anymore liam? Seen loads of people who aren’t nhs staff get them on twitter and that. Raging."

Another called pretty_spezial said: "The people that have bought tickets who don't work for the NHS are the wrong'uns that give this country a bad name. F***kin disgraceful."

NorthernMonkey wrote on Twitter: "NHS gig tickets already being sold on for profit with the offer to be accompanied down on the night to get you into the gig.....cancel them all and use NHS E-Mails to secure tickets only!!!! With ticket holder having to go in to the event!!!!"

@liamgallagher NHS gig tickets already being sold on for profit with the offer to be accompanied down on the night to get you into the gig.....cancel them all and use NHS E-Mails to secure tickets only!!!! With ticket holder having to go in to the event!!!! — NorthernMonkey (@monkeyspzl) April 15, 2020

Another wrote: "To all the GENUINE nhs workers who got tickets to see the wonderful @liamgallagher well done. All those winging it, using other peoples nhs status shame on you and I hope you dont get in on the night! Tossers.

To all the GENUINE nhs workers who got tickets to see the wonderful @liamgallagher well done. All those winging it, using other peoples nhs status shame on you and I hope you dont get in on the night! Tossers. — MsL♡uB 🙅🏼‍♀️ (@RicksQuiff) April 15, 2020

NHS worker Tom Meehan replied with the sobering message: "A good point well made... Some of us don't have the time to refresh pages to get tickets. If you got tickets and don't work for the NHS, shame on you. In the meantime, I'll go and open a new box of body bags."

A good point well made... Some of us don't have the time to refresh pages to get tickets. If you got tickets and don't work for the NHS, shame on you. In the meantime, I'll go and open a new box of body bags. pic.twitter.com/jsC0hKdr4R — Tom Meelan (@tom_meelan) April 15, 2020

However, other fans have also noted that access will not be granted at the venue if ticket bookers do not come with a valid NHS ID matching the name on the ticket.

The O2's terms and conditions for the event clearly say that the event is for NHS staff and NHS contract staff only, who work in hospitals in the UK.

They state: "This ticket has no monetary value. You may not sell, or offer to sell tickets for this event."

They add: "You must bring a valid NHS ID, Primary Care Trust ID card or Blue Light Card (original format, no photocopies), or details of employment if NHS contract staff, and this must match the name on your ticket or admission will be refused."

See their full terms and conditions here.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus