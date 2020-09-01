Liam Gallagher plans third solo album for 2021 release, but will give us "a little tune" this year

1 September 2020, 18:08 | Updated: 1 September 2020, 18:36

The former Oasis frontman has told a fan when to expect his third studio album and the follow-up to Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher has revealed when fans can expect to hear his third album.

The former Oasis frontman released his solo debut As You Were in 2017 and its follow up Why Me? Why Not. in 2019 and scored his third consecutive number one with his MTV Unplugged album.

Since then, the Manchester legend has been teasing a third studio album and has now given a fan an update on when to expect it.

Asked on Twitter whether his next album is coming out this or next year, he responded: "Nxt year but I’ll give you a little tune this year to cheer youse up".

READ MORE: Reading & Leeds announce Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish, QOTSA & Disclosure for 2021

When asked if he was more excited for headlining Reading and Leeds festival or to release his third studio album, he replied: "Both".

Meanwhile, last week saw Gallagher announce the details of his rescheduled show for NHS workers.

The One Of Us star was set for a special free gig at London's O2 Arena on 29 October, as a "thank you" to those frontline staff who had worked throughout the pandemic.

The show was first announced in April, but with restrictions on indoor gigs having only recently been lifted, it's been decided to postpone the show until next year.

The new gig will now take place on Sunday 23 May 2021 at The O2, London.

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

