Oasis mark 25 years of Definitely Maybe with limited picture disc & silver vinyl

To celebrate the silver anniversary of the band's debut album, original Oasis content from the era will be released throughout August.

With today marking 25 years since Oasis released their third single Live Forever, which won Radio X's Best of British 2019, Big Brother Recordings have announced special treats to celebrate the silver anniversary of Definitely Maybe.

The Manchester band's legendary landmark debut album was released on 29 August 1994, and became the fastest-ever selling album in the UK at the time.

To celebrate, their seminal album will be released in two vinyl formats; a picture disc through the band's online store and a silver-coloured LO available at retail from 30 August.

Oasis Definitely Maybe album artwork. Picture: Press/Michael Spencer Jones

READ MORE: Get the full story behind the Oasis split

Definitely Maybe went seven times platinum in the UK and sold over five million copies worldwide.

It's four singles – Supersonic, Shakermaker Live Forever and Cigarettes And Alcohol are established classics while songs while the likes of Rock ‘n’ Roll Star and Slide Away remain as enduring anthems - known to generations of music fans.

The label are also planning to release "original content from the era" which will be made available throughout the month.

Fans should visit www.oasis.net for more details and follow the hashtag #DefMaybe25 for more details.

READ MORE: Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher's favourite Oasis song

See the Oasis Definitely Maybe track listing here:



1. Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Shakermaker

3. Live Forever

4. Up In The Sky

5. Columbia

6. Supersonic

7. Bring It On Down

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol

9. Digsy's Dinner

10. Slide Away

11. Married With Children

