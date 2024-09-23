Liam Gallagher slams critics of Wembley performance: "You ain’t real fans, you’re just imposters”

Liam Gallagher performs at Wembley stadium ahead of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois' boxing match. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Image

The Oasis frontman performed a series of classics from the band ahead of Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua's IBF world title boxing match.

Liam Gallagher has hit back at critics of his recent performance at Wembley Stadium.

The Manchester rocker played a selection of Oasis songs ahead of the heavyweight boxing match for the IBF world title between Britain's Daniel Dubois and Britain's Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (21st September).

However, some watchers at home weren't impressed by his renditions of classic Definitely Maybe tracks, Rock 'N' Roll Star, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol and they made their thoughts heard on X.

Listen to a snippet of his live performance here:

Liam Gallagher performing "Supersonic" at Wembley tonight 🥊



pic.twitter.com/t83oSqn3Y7 — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) September 21, 2024

Liam seems largely unfazed and has taken to the platform to slam the haters, with a post that read: "To all those S***C***S who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LFUCKING".

To all those SHITCUNTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LFUCKING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 22, 2024

He followed up the words with a painting of a bird, which bore the message "You will not stop me from singing my song.

"I will sing it forever."

Fans jumped in to support the rocker, who had just turned 52 on the same day.

One wrote: "Too right Liam, people love a moan as they are to thick to realise out of your hands if it was sound check, personally I thought you were great as per, see you at Wembley and one love".

Too right Liam, people love a moan as they are to thick to realise out of your hands if it was sound check, personally I thought you were great as per, see you at Wembley and one love ❤️ — Caroline Vine (@CarolineVine1) September 23, 2024

Another said: "Proper fans know those tones hit like a wrecking ball, mate! Give us more of that angelic chaos, no room for the fakes next year. I'll be there loud and clear, front row, no imposters allowed."

Proper fans know those tones hit like a wrecking ball, mate! Give us more of that angelic chaos, no room for the fakes next year. I'll be there loud and clear, front row, no imposters allowed.😈😈😈 — Marco (@markuspvrba) September 22, 2024

Liam and his throng of supporters are of course referring to the mammoth Oasis reunion dates mapped out by Liam and his older brother Noel next year.

The pair will embark on Oasis Live '25, which so far will see them play dates in the UK & Ireland, including multiple shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park.

The brothers have also confirmed they will be their only European dates and they WON'T be playing Glastonbury Festival, but have teased more dates All Around The World next year.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

