Liam Gallagher teases "there could be a few new faces" in Oasis reunion band

Liam Gallagher with brother Noel in Oasis reunion photo. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has been responding to fans questions surrounding the much-anticipated reunion and suggested we could be seeing some new faces on stage.

Liam Gallagher has teased that there could be "new" members featuring in Oasis for their 2025 reunion dates.

Last month saw the Manchester brothers announce their plans to reunite for a series of enormous shows next summer and there's been much speculation as to who else will be joining them onstage ever since, from old band members to trusted musicians from Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

When quizzed by a fan on X if we can expect new members for the live dates next year, Liam replied: "Good question there could be a few new faces just to freshen things up".

Good question there could be a few new faces just to freshen things up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 17, 2024

While it's yet to be seen who could join Liam and Noel next year, plenty of band members and associates past and present have been put firmly in the frame.

No one more so than Oasis co-founder and original guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who's joined Liam on many of his huge live dates since going solo.

Previously speaking to Radio X, the musician was uncertain if Liam and Noel would ever bury the hatchet, but did point to a bag of plectrums and say: "I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

Meanwhile, drummer Alan White has fuelled speculation that he will join the reunion, by sharing an image of a drum kit with the classic swirly union jack - which appeared on Oasis' first demo tape - on the bass drum skin.

See his post below:

The percussionist was the longest-serving drummer in the band and was a member from 1995 to 2004 after replacing original drummer Tony McCarroll.

Fans were quick to respond to the tease, with one writing: "You would be the best one to return. All due respect to McCarroll, Starkey and the High Flying Birds Fella, you're THE Oasis drummer ".

Another argued: "All due respect to the other drummers, but Whitey is a Top Shelf musician. Listen to those fills on Swamp Song. This is going to be amazing."

Despite McCarroll being a founding member of Oasis, the sticksman - who famously tried to sue the band in 1999 for £18 million following his dismissal (and eventually settled out of court for £550,000) - told the Daily Mail: "They haven't reached out yet and to be honest I'm not holding my breath."

Quizzed as to whether he'd consider joining the reunion in the unlikely event he was asked, he told the outlet: "I don't know. At the end of the day I'm not the only ex-member left behind, so I'll just crack on."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025