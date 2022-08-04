"Ey blondie!": Liam Gallagher shocks fans with newly dyed blonde hair

Liam Gallagher has debut a new blonde hair style. Picture: 1. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty 2. Twitter/LiamGallagher

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has gone viral after debuting his dramatic new hair colour on Twitter while on holiday.

Liam Gallagher has dyed his hair blonde.

The former Oasis rocker trended on Twitter after taking to the platform to share his freshly dyed locks, alongside the caption: "Ey blondie".

See the Manchester rocker's new do in all its glory.

Unsurprisingly, his fans responded to the dramatic change, but the Everything's Electric singer, who is taking a break in an exotic location, then took time out to respond to them and ensure them it wasn't due to ageing.

When one fan asked if he was letting his hair to go grey for a change, he responded: "For a change what you talking about Willis im strawberry choc brown".

For a change what you talking about Willis im strawberry choc brown — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2022

When another fan insisted he was grey, the Better Days singer suggested: "It’s blonde you s****kbubble I don’t go grey".

It’s blonde you spunkbubble I don’t go grey — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2022

Asked by another if the look was "blonde or grey rasta," he replied: "Sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine".

Sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2022

Gallagher is talking a well-earned rest after playing dates Down Under in the likes of Sydney and Byron Bay.

He appeared to have a blast and commended Australia's "top fans" but wasn't thrilled by a disgruntled group of travellers who wanted his autograph on a flight.

Taking to Twitter, the Everything's Electric singer wrote: "To those professional s***kbubbles who were recording me and calling me a c*** as soon as I got of a flight for not signing there stuffs your not proper fans you should be ashamed of yourselfs entitled C***Z".

See the Manchester rocker's tweet (with the naughty bits taken out) below:

Liam Gallagher tweets about rude fans on his flight. Picture: Twitter/LiamGallagher

This month, Gallagher returns to Europe for festival dates in Belgium and France, before landing in Dublin for a gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on 27th August.

