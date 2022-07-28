Liam Gallagher throws jibes at Australian critics, but shows love for "top fans" in country

Liam Gallagher plays Splendour In The Grass 2022 in Byron Bay. Picture: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker has poked fun at critics who wrote reviews of his shows Down Under, but insists Australia has "top fans".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has responded to Australian journalists who have reviewed his shows Down Under.

The former Oasis rocker has been playing dates in the likes of Sydney, Byron Bay and Melbourne and he's kept an eye on what some of his critics have to say.

Addressing one journalist from the Australian Daily Mail in particular, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "How very dare you Jimmi from Melbourne only kidding listen I m into your country I get it I wasn’t being a diva with George n Mildred from psycho herald but you know the score top gig top fans Australian people r cool".

How very dare you Jimmi from Melbourne only kidding listen I m into your country I get it I wasn’t being a diva with George n Mildred from psycho herald but you know the score top gig top fans Australian people r cool 😎 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 27, 2022

Gallagher was referring to previous reviews of his Sydney gig, especially one in the Sydney Herald Sun, which gave him 3.5/5 stars.

Not so happy with what he had to say, the Manchester rocker wrote: "Thsnx for your review lastnight George it’s good to know you didn’t have a BIBLICAL time like the rest of us onwards n sideways you massive P**sflap".

He added: "And don’t insult yourself with the half you SQUARE".

Thsnx for your review lastnight George it’s good to know you didn’t have a BIBLICAL time like the rest of us onwards n sideways you massive Pissflap — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 23, 2022

And don’t insult yourself with the half you SQUARE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 23, 2022

READ MORE: Did Liam Gallagher secretly get married?

Gallagher clearly meant his comments injest, but he seemed much more serious when responding to angry and disgruntled fans who wanted his autograph on a flight.

Taking to Twitter, the Everything's Electric singer wrote: "To those professional s***kbubbles who were recording me and calling me a c*** as soon as I got of a flight for not signing there stuffs your not proper fans you should be ashamed of yourselfs entitled C***Z".

See the Manchester rocker's tweet (with the naughty bits taken out) below:

Liam Gallagher tweets about rude fans on his flight. Picture: Twitter/LiamGallagher

Liam Gallagher has one more date in Australia at HBF Stadium in Mt Claremont, so let's hope the rest of his time Down Under is less eventful.

From there, the Manchester rocker will head to Belgium, Netherlands and France, before landing in Dublin, Ireland for a gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

READ MORE: Here's what Liam Gallagher played at at Knebworth