Liam Gallagher teases Everything's Electric video

Liam Gallagher has teased his Everything's Electric video . Picture: Getty/JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman appears to have taken to TikTok to share some behind the scenes clips on the making of his video.

Liam Gallagher has shared what appears to be a sneak peek at his Everything's Electric video.

The former Oasis frontman unleashed his comeback solo track earlier this year and now it seems he's ready to unveil its accompanying visuals.

Taking to TikTok this week, he shared a supercut of his time performing the song in the studio before heading to the pub.

The post was simply captioned with a lightning bolt emoji.

Gallagher appears to be on shoot in the same location where he revealed the tracklist to his forthcoming C'Mon You Know album.

The video, which was shared on the platform last month, sees him list out various titles, including Everything's Electric and the Ezra Koenig-feature Moscow Rules.

If the video is to be taken at face value, then Liam's third studio album will comprise of 12 tracks in total, including the album's title track.

Liam Gallagher's C'Mon You Know tracklist:

More Power Diamonds In The Dark Don't Go Halfway Too Good For Giving Up Was Not Meant To be C'Mon You Know Everything's Electric The World Is In Need Moscow Rules I'm Free Better Days Sweet Children

Previously speaking about the album to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Gallagher teased that it's a bit "peculiar".

"Some of it's odd, man" said the Manchester rocker. "80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

But Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

The Shockwave singer also revealed he was "too scared" to watch Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary, because he thinks it will blow his mind.

"I've not watched it yet, I'm too scared, man. I've got it all set up, but I just know it's gonna blow me mind and I have to concentrate."

He added: "I've got to do all this [interview] stuff, which is fine, but I'm not ready for me mind to be blown yet.

You know, like, when you're a kid and you've got them sweets and that's your last sweet? You don't want to finish it. I'm sort of waiting like that, because I know once it's gone..."

