Liam Gallagher sends “love n light” to Robbie Williams over "s*** going down" in his family

Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams. Picture: 1. Press 2. David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

The former Oasis frontman has tweeted the Angels singer and his on-off rival to send a kind message of support.

Liam Gallagher has reached out to Robbie Williams to send him "love" and "light".

The pair have had a public spat or two over the years, but in an uncharacteristic move, the former Oasis rocker has shared his support for the former Take That star over what he says are issues to do with his family.

Replying to a video Williams shared about his weight and wellness, he wrote: "Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x".

Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your famiky stay cool and in tune LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 27, 2020

Gallagher could be referring to the Angels singer's father Pete Conway opening up about his battle with Parkinson's.

According to Stoke on Trent Live, the 70-year-old entertainer said of his diagnosis: "A lot of people close to me didn’t even know I had it. I was diagnosed three years ago and, to be honest, I knew it was coming on. It was just one of those things."

He added: "The symptoms come and go, it’s just a bit of a nuisance more than anything. Rob mentioned it in an interview last week, but I’ve had it for a long time and I’m just carrying on as normal.“It’s not a secret and it was going to come out at some point - I just put up with it really."

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams had some glowing praise for Liam Gallagher's solo career this week, despite saying that Beady Eye "weren't very good".

Speaking on Chris Thrall's Bought the T-Shirt podcast he said: "Liam did his solo career, and I think people wanted him to have that solo career.

"The record was better. He worked with proper songwriters who do that for a living, [people] that craft, verses, choruses, middle eights really really well. He writes a great lyric, he does great melodies and he's a voice of a generation.

"The thing about Liam is, whatever he did, if he got every aspect of it right, people want more of him and that's the truth."

Not stopping there, Williams added: "... Because he's an incredible personality, he's got loads of charisma, he behaves in a way that you would like to behave given the chance of being a rock star. He is fulfilling your dream and he's doing it excellently and always has".

It's not the first time Robbie Williams has shown his love for Liam's solo music, previously singing the likes of For What It's Worth durning an Instagram livestream.

