Robbie Williams: Beady Eye "weren't very good" but Liam Gallagher's solo career is better

The Angels singer has praised Liam Gallagher for his charisma and explained why his post-Oasis band Beady Eye never really worked.

Robbie Williams has suggested that Beady Eye "weren't very good", but has provided a glowing report of Liam Gallagher's solo career in the process.

The former Take That star discussed his on/off rival by suggesting his post-Oasis band didn't measure up, but went on to explain why he has now become such a success.

The Angels singer spoke on Chris Thrall's Bought the T-Shirt podcast about everything from fame to financial instability, and when Thrall brought up the Gallagher brothers and the idea of making it in America, Robbie Williams jumped in and said: "First of all. Oasis had a decent career in America, not a massive career."

After explaining that Noel isn't the huge star in the States people imagine, despite doing very well for himself, he went on: "Over to Liam. Liam did Beady Eye and I'll be honest with you, the songs weren't very good. The idea and the concept of that whole thing wasn't very good, and I know that we have beef and all that business, but impartially... because I'm going to big them up in a minute...

"Liam did his solo career, and I think people wanted him to have that solo career.

"The record was better. He worked with proper songwriters who do that for a living, [people] that craft, verses, choruses, middle eights really really well. He writes a great lyric, he does great melodies and he's a voice of a generation.

"The thing about Liam is, whatever he did, if he got every aspect of it right, people want more of him and that's the truth."

Not stopping there, Williams added: "... Because he's an incredible personality, he's got loads of charisma, he behaves in a way that you would like to behave given the chance of being a rock star. He is fulfilling your dream and he's doing it excellently and always has".

It's not the first time Robbie Williams has shown his love for Liam's solo career, previously singing the likes of For What It's Worth durning an Instagram livestream.