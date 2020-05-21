Liam Gallagher shaves beard as he cleans up his lockdown look

21 May 2020, 10:50 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 10:53

Liam Gallagher plays Vienna in 2020
Liam Gallagher plays Vienna in 2020. Picture: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman was sporting a fuller beard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now gone back to a cleaner look.

Liam Gallagher has finally shaved his beard in lockdown.

The former Oasis rocker was letting his follicles run wild during the coronavirus pandemic, even telling Radio X's Polly James he was "letting it grow" to "see where it ends up".

However, this week the Manchester legend took to Twitter to share a photo of himself wearing a bucket had and looking decidedly more cleanly shaven.

See his snap, which he shared alongside the caption: "There he is".

His new clean-shaven look won't be lost on his estranged brother Noel, who criticised his weight during lockdown, and compared him to the 80s Greek crooner Demis Roussos, who was almost 24 stone at his heaviest.

Asked on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast if he wishes he'd gone more crazy as a rock star, Noel digressed and quipped: "Our kid has gone all Demis Roussos at the minute, ain't he?"

He added: "He's not f***ing isolating from the sweet trolley is he?"

