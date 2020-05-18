Liam Gallagher reveals the longest time he’s ever been sober

18 May 2020, 16:09 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 16:19

The former Oasis frontman was quizzed by his fans on Twitter about the longest time he's abstained from alcohol.

Liam Gallagher has revealed the longest he's ever been sober and joked that he started again because it made him miserable.

The former Oasis rocker was well-known for his rock 'n' roll lifestyle in the 90s, but in recent years he's more likely to be running on Hampstead Heath than rolling out of a night club.

Asked by a fan on Twitter how long he's been sober, the Shockwave singer replied: "6 months never get them badboys back looked good felt good but it’s just not for me I nearly turned into a massive c**t so started drinking again".

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher praises Watford's Troy Deeney for concerns over football return

It's not the only burning question Liam has answered recently.

Asked which album he'd choose if he could only listen to one for the rest of his life, he selected the debut LP from The Stone Roses.

Asked to describe his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel in one word, he quipped: "Diddy".

That's not all either. When quizzed by Q Magazine, about his biggest regrets, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "Probably personal stuff.

"Breaking up marriages, being a bit of a f*king idiot with the kids.

"Dicking people about, upsetting them. But other than that ... haha!"

However, it was when asked about his biggest fears that he showed the most vulnerability.

"I guess, not being loved, he admitted. "Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear."

WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La

If you have been affected by the topic of this story, please use the helplines below:

Drinkaware

https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/

Drinkline

0300 123 1110 (Weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm)

Alcoholics Anonymous

https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/

0800 9177650

Al-Anon Family Groups

https://www.al-anonuk.org.uk/

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/

We Are With You

https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/

