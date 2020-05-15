Liam Gallagher praises Watford's Troy Deeney for concerns over football return

Liam Gallagher and Watford footballer Troy Deeney. Picture: 1. Press 2. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

The former Oasis frontman has shown his respect for the Watford Captain for voicing his concerns over footballer's playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liam Gallagher has praised footballer Troy Deeney for his concerns over making a return to the game amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Watford footballer has made the headlines after declaring over a video conference about Project Restart that he's putting the health of his family above football and doesn't mind losing money to fo it.

Deeney was among a group of Premier League captains who discussed player welfare with the PFA, league bosses and Government officials over Zoom and along with West Ham's Mark Noble, was very vocal about his concerns about a quick return to the sport.

Taking to Twitter the former Oasis frontman showed his approval of the 31-year-old sportsman, simply writing: "Respect to Troy Deeney LG x".

Respect to Troy deeney LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 15, 2020

As reported by The Guardian, the proud family man - who recently welcomed a baby boy into the world with his partner Alisha Jane - said in an Instagram chat after the conference: "I’m not even talking about football at the moment – I’m talking about my family’s health. If I feel that I’m not looking after my family, then I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to put my family at risk."

He added: "What are they going to do, take money off me? I’ve been broke before so it doesn’t bother me."

Deeney went on to raise concerns over the footballers' ability to social distance during matches, saying: "They’re talking about not playing in front of fans until 2021. So if it’s not safe enough for fans to be inside a stadium why should it be safe for players to be in there?

"At corners, Watford have 11 men back so you're talking about having 18 or 19 men in a penalty area. That's not social distancing."

