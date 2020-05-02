Liam Gallagher reveals the one album he'd listen to for the rest of his life

The former Oasis rocker was asked by a fan which record he'd listen to forever if he could only choose one, and his answer very close to home.

Liam Gallagher has revealed the album he'd listen to for the rest of his life if he could only choose one.

The former Oasis frontman is a big fan of John Lennon and The Beatles, but when asked the tough question by a fan on Twitter he chose a band a bit closer to home, replying: "Stone roses debut".

Stone roses debut — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 29, 2020

READ MORE: The best debut albums of the 1990s

When asked what film he'd watch if he could only watch one for the rest of his life, he answered: "Quadrophenia".

It's not the first time Gallagher has had to answer a tricky question.

Last year the Shockwave singer was quizzed on who he'd prefer out of Ian Brown and Richard Ashcroft, his answer was much more measured.

Can’t have 1 without the other — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2019

READ MORE: The inspirations behind The Stone Roses’ I Am The Resurrection

Meanwhile, this week saw Noel Gallagher share a previously unreleased Oasis demo Don't Stop...

Taking to Twitter, he explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

The This Is The Place rocker added: "I know some of you love this tune so we thought we'd put it 'out there' for you to enjoy/argue over."It'll be up on the internet from midnight.The song is called: 'Don't Stop...'

"Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss.

"You're welcome by the way."

Listen to the track here:

However, his estranged brother and former bandmate Liam has slammed the release, suggesting it's boring and pointless without him in it.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x"

He added: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x"

See the Wall of Glass singer's stream of tweets on the subject below:

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...