Liam Gallagher describes his brother Noel in one word

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker was asked to describe his estranged brother and ex-bandmate and he was brief with his response.

Liam Gallagher was asked to describe his brother Noel and he decided to take the opportunity to make a dig at his height.

The former Oasis rocker isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his sibling, and has been known to call him anything from a "potato" to "George Bush in disguise".

But when a fan took to Twitter to ask the Manchester legend to describe Noel in one word, and he simply replied: "Diddy".

Diddy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2020

READ MORE: How Noel Gallagher wrote Champagne Supernova

Liam's response was pretty mild considering Noel recently attacked his appearance and compared him to the 80s Greek crooner Demis Roussos, who was almost 24 stone at his heaviest.

Asked on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast if he wishes he'd gone more crazy as a rock star, Noel digressed and quipped: "Our kid has gone all Demis Roussos at the minute, ain't he?"

He added: "He's not f***ing isolating from the sweet trolley is he?"

Despite this, Liam - who is indeed going for a more rugged look during lockdown - seems to have largely risen above it, telling fans who reported his brother's harsh words to him that he's feeling "zen".

No thoughts I’m really zen tday — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 14, 2020

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...