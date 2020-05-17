Liam Gallagher describes his brother Noel in one word

17 May 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 17 May 2020, 15:01

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker was asked to describe his estranged brother and ex-bandmate and he was brief with his response.

Liam Gallagher was asked to describe his brother Noel and he decided to take the opportunity to make a dig at his height.

The former Oasis rocker isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his sibling, and has been known to call him anything from a "potato" to "George Bush in disguise".

But when a fan took to Twitter to ask the Manchester legend to describe Noel in one word, and he simply replied: "Diddy".

READ MORE: How Noel Gallagher wrote Champagne Supernova

Liam's response was pretty mild considering Noel recently attacked his appearance and compared him to the 80s Greek crooner Demis Roussos, who was almost 24 stone at his heaviest.

Asked on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast if he wishes he'd gone more crazy as a rock star, Noel digressed and quipped: "Our kid has gone all Demis Roussos at the minute, ain't he?"

He added: "He's not f***ing isolating from the sweet trolley is he?"

Despite this, Liam - who is indeed going for a more rugged look during lockdown - seems to have largely risen above it, telling fans who reported his brother's harsh words to him that he's feeling "zen".

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Latest Videos

Haim tell Radio X's George Godfrey why Radio X is just "so nuts"

Haim recall the "nuts" time Este collapsed at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea with a video of himself and Koko the gorilla inset

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea shares throwback video with Koko the gorilla

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher's kids like Nirvana more than Oasis or Blur

Liam Gallagher and Watford footballer Troy Deeney

Liam Gallagher praises Watford's Troy Deeney for concerns over football return

Liam Gallagher: Mark Lanegan extends olive branch to star after reigniting 1996 feud

Oasis

Liam Gallagher shares performance of Eh La track

WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La
Liam Gallagher Performs In Milan in 2020

Liam Gallagher reveals his biggest regrets are "breaking up marriages"